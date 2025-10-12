Renault has officially revealed the new Kwid E-Tech in Brazil, following a series of spy shots over the past few months. The new model is closely related to the Dacia Spring EV sold overseas and is offered in a single Techno variant, priced at R$99,990 (approximately Rs 16.5 lakh) in Brazil.

New Kwid E-Tech: Exterior

The 2026 Kwid E-Tech gets a sharper, more contemporary look while retaining the compact proportions of the standard Kwid. It features LED daytime running lights with a horizontal layout, polygon-shaped headlamps positioned lower on the bumper, and a charging port neatly integrated behind the Renault badge.



At the rear, the bumper design has been updated, while the Y-shaped LED tail-lamps are now connected by a gloss black strip running across the tailgate.

New Kwid E-Tech: Interior and Features

Coming to the interior, the cabin gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB-C ports, a height-adjustable steering wheel, and more.



The electric hatchback also gets 11 Advanced Driver Assistance System features, including Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Fatigue Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and more. The car also comes with six airbags, cruise control, and a speed limiter as standard.

New Kwid E-Tech: Battery Pack and Motor

Powering the Kwid E-Tech is a 65 hp (48 kW) electric motor paired with a 26.8 kWh battery pack. According to Brazil’s Inmetro/PBEV test cycle, the electric car achieves a certified range of 180 km. In real-world conditions, it can reach up to 240-250 km on a single charge.



Charging times vary from under nine hours via a 220V home socket, to around three hours with a 7 kW AC wallbox, and about 45 minutes on a 30 kW DC fast charger (20–80 per cent).

New Kwid E-Tech India Launch

The Kwid EV has been spotted testing in India multiple times, but Renault has yet to make any official announcement regarding its launch. If introduced, the Kwid E-Tech could become one of the most affordable electric cars in the country, positioned below current mainstream EVs.