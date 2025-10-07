Nissan Tekton Name Confirmed For Upcoming C-Segment SUV; Set For India Launch Mid-2026

Nissan once again provided a glimpse at its much-anticipated compact SUV for India as well as confirming the name – Tekton. The Tekton will be Nissan’s second crack at the growing C-SUV segment and arriving around six years after the discontinuation of the Terrano. Nissan has said that the Tekton will make its India debut in Q2 2026.

The name reveal was accompanied by a host of teaser images of the actual model, with Nissan previously having shared sketches of the SUV. The Tekton will certainly have that boxy SUV appeal, with the teasers confirming details such as its squared-out proportions and prominent flared fenders and haunches.

Up front, the fascia is dominated by a large rectangular grille bracketed by L-shaped headlights with integrated daytime running lamps. A lightbar runs along the upper edge of the grille. The bumper also features an angular design with squared-off vent designs and grey plastic cladding, adding to the SUV’s overall look. The bonnet is heavily sculpted as well. Overall, the design shares aspects with the brand’s flagship Patrol SUV sold in global markets.



Down the sides, the unique design elements are the double C-shaped panel on the front door that Nissan says contains the motif inspired by the Himalayas. The window line features a sharp kink on the rear doors. As seen on some other cars in the Indian market, the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar, occupying the space of a traditional rear quarter window.



Moving to the rear, the Tekton will feature a connected tail lamp setup with C-shaped light guides housed in the main tail lamp unit. The rear bumper, too, features squared-out detailing and prominent use of cladding.



The latest images also provide a glimpse at the cabin, revealing the co-driver side of the dashboard, which reveals elements such as the use of soft touch materials, gloss black and body-painted trim.

The new Tekton will be manufactured in partnership with Renault at the plant in Chennai alongside its Renault-badged sister model, which is also expected to arrive next year. Both C-SUVs will share the same platform and powertrains with top hats also expected to share similarities – similar to the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.



The Tekton is expected to be Nissan's third mass market model for the Indian market and second all-new product for 2026. The company had earlier this year confirmed that it would be launching its own derivative of the seven-seat Renault Triber in the market as well.