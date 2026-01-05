Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 13.66 Lakh

Mahindra has launched the XUV 7XO in India at a starting price of Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom) - similar to the starting price of the outgoing XUV 700. Essentially a facelift for the popular XUV 700, the 7XO gets some notable styling updates that lend it a slightly more muscular look, while the cabin now benefits from new tech derived from Mahindra’s new Born Electric SUVs.

Design

Starting with the looks, the front fascia now looks more squared out than before. The grille has been revamped and is flanked by new, more angular dual-barrel LED projector headlights with revamped LED daytime running lamps. The bumper, too, has been redesigned and features unique twin LED fog lamps on either side of the central air intake.



Moving to the sides, the most notable changes are the new alloy wheel designs, while around the back, you get revamped tail lamps and a redesigned rear bumper.



Interior

Moving to the cabin, the biggest change comes in the form of a new look dashboard with top variants featuring the wide-screen tri-display set-up seen on the XEV 9E and 9S. The displays will run the latest AdrenoX Plus, with the co-driver display capable of streaming content. The front seats are power adjustable, with the driver's seat also featuring a memory function. The co-driver seat also comes with a powered boss mode allows rear seat users to slide the seat away to free up space to stretch out.



Rear seat users, meanwhile, get a wireless charging pad at the base of the central floor console, sun blinds on the doors and a tumble function for the co-driver side seat for easy access to the third row. Depending on the variant, buyers can opt between a bench seat or individual captain chairs in the second row.



The 7XO will go on sale in a total of 6 trim levels - AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7 L.

Features

On the tech front, the 7XO gets Level 2 ADAS tech, auto headlights and wipers, multizone climate control, powered front seats, ventilated front seats, powered boss mode, Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, 540-degree cameras, multi-device streaming integration through Mahindra’s Bring Your Own Device, 65W Type C USB outlets in the middle row, a panoramic sunroof and more.



Powertrain

Mechanically, the 7XO carries over the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options from the 700. Both units are offered with manual and automatic gearbox options with the top diesel trims getting the option of all-wheel drive. Mahindra says that it has worked on the suspension setup of the 7XO, with the SUV getting new ‘DaVinci’ dampers claimed to improve ride quality.