Mahindra XUV 7XO Prices, Variants Explained

Mahindra recently launched the XUV 7XO (XUV 700 facelift) in India with prices starting from Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it on par with the outgoing XUV 700 in terms of starting prices, although the SUV does receive notable upgrades over its predecessor, including refreshed styling, updated suspension, and additional technology inside the cabin.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Prices (ex-showroom) Variants Petrol MT Petrol AT Diesel MT Diesel AT Diesel AT AWD AX 7-seater Rs 13.66 lakh --- Rs 14.96 lakh --- --- AX3 7-seater Rs 16.02 lakh Rs 17.47 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17.94 lakh --- AX5 7-seater Rs 17.52 lakh Rs 18.97 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 19.44 lakh --- AX7 7-seater Rs 18.48 lakh Rs 19.93 lakh Rs 18.95 lakh Rs 20.40 lakh --- AX7 T 7-seater --- Rs 21.97 lakh Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 22.44 lakh Rs 23.44 lakh AX7 T 6-seater --- Rs 22.16 lakh Rs 21.39 lakh Rs 22.84 lakh --- AX7 L 7-seater --- Rs 23.45 lakh Rs 22.47 lakh Rs 23.92 lakh Rs 24.92 lakh AX7 L 6-seater --- Rs 23.64 lakh --- Rs 24.11 lakh ---

The 7XO is offered in a choice of six variants - AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T & AX7 L, with Mahindra no longer offering a non-AdrenoX-equipped model as in the outgoing SUV (XUV 700 MX). Here is a look at what each variant has to offer:



Mahindra XUV 7XO AX



Bi-LED projector headlamps with follow-me-home function

LED tail lamps

17-inch steel wheels with covers

Triple 12.3-inch displays with front passenger touchscreen

AdrenoX

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Smart Watch compatibility

Alexa built-in with Chat GPT

Cruise Control

Drive Modes (Diesel only)

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Start Assist & Hill Descent Control

Traction Control

6 Airbags

Smart Door Handles

Key-less Go

Tyre position display

Height-adjustable driver, front passenger seat



Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3

In addition to AX



Rear View Camera

Power folding wing mirrors with Auto Fold

Rear Wipers & washer

Rear defogger

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5

In Addition to AX3



Panoramic sunroof

Front parking sensors

Telescopic-adjust steering

17-inch alloy wheels

Proximity sensor-based vehicle lock/unlock



Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7

In addition to AX5



18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

AdrenoX+

Leatherette upholstery

Powered driver set with memory & welcome function

Co-Driver Ergo Lever (Boss mode)

Bring Your Own Device support with 65W Type C outlets on front seatback

2 spoke steering

540-degree cameras

Blind spot monitor

Digital video recorder

Dual-zone climate control

Air purifier with carbon filter & AQI readout

Memory function for wing mirrors

Auto headlamps & wipers

Remote key-based AC, window operation (AT only)

Tyre pressure monitoring

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T

In addition to AX7



Level 2 ADAS tech

Adaptive cruise control (AT only)

16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Dolby Atmos

Studio & 3D-immersive sound

Vehicle noise compensation

Ventilated front seats

Fog lamps & cornering lamps

Driver drowsiness detector

Passive Keyless entry

Electronic parking brake

Electric smart door handles

Wireless phone charging pad (front)

Dynamic indicators (front & rear)



Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L

In addition to AX7 T



19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Multi-zone ambient lighting

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Powered co-driver seat with boss mode

Ventilated rear seats (second row)

Rear window sunblinds

Wireless charging pad (second row)

Plus seat pads (front & rear)



Mechanically, Mahindra says it has upgraded the 7XO’s suspension over its predecessors with all-wheel independent suspension with new Frequency Selective Dampers. Engine options are unchanged from the outgoing model, with the familiar 200 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 182 bhp 2.2-litre diesel engines on offer. Mahindra has dropped the option of the lower-tune diesel offered on the 700 in its base trim.



The new 7XO goes up against rivals such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar.