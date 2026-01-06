Mahindra XUV 7XO Prices, Variants Explained
- Prices range from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Six variants - AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T & AX7 L
- Offered with 2.0 turbo-petrol and 2.2 diesel engine options
Mahindra recently launched the XUV 7XO (XUV 700 facelift) in India with prices starting from Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it on par with the outgoing XUV 700 in terms of starting prices, although the SUV does receive notable upgrades over its predecessor, including refreshed styling, updated suspension, and additional technology inside the cabin.
Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 13.66 Lakh
|Mahindra XUV 7XO
|Prices (ex-showroom)
|Variants
|Petrol MT
|Petrol AT
|Diesel MT
|Diesel AT
|Diesel AT AWD
|AX 7-seater
|Rs 13.66 lakh
|---
|Rs 14.96 lakh
|---
|---
|AX3 7-seater
|Rs 16.02 lakh
|Rs 17.47 lakh
|Rs 16.49 lakh
|Rs 17.94 lakh
|---
|AX5 7-seater
|Rs 17.52 lakh
|Rs 18.97 lakh
|Rs 17.99 lakh
|Rs 19.44 lakh
|---
|AX7 7-seater
|Rs 18.48 lakh
|Rs 19.93 lakh
|Rs 18.95 lakh
|Rs 20.40 lakh
|---
|AX7 T 7-seater
|---
|Rs 21.97 lakh
|Rs 20.99 lakh
|Rs 22.44 lakh
|Rs 23.44 lakh
|AX7 T 6-seater
|---
|Rs 22.16 lakh
|Rs 21.39 lakh
|Rs 22.84 lakh
|---
|AX7 L 7-seater
|---
|Rs 23.45 lakh
|Rs 22.47 lakh
|Rs 23.92 lakh
|Rs 24.92 lakh
|AX7 L 6-seater
|---
|Rs 23.64 lakh
|---
|Rs 24.11 lakh
|---
The 7XO is offered in a choice of six variants - AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T & AX7 L, with Mahindra no longer offering a non-AdrenoX-equipped model as in the outgoing SUV (XUV 700 MX). Here is a look at what each variant has to offer:
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX
- Bi-LED projector headlamps with follow-me-home function
- LED tail lamps
- 17-inch steel wheels with covers
- Triple 12.3-inch displays with front passenger touchscreen
- AdrenoX
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Smart Watch compatibility
- Alexa built-in with Chat GPT
- Cruise Control
- Drive Modes (Diesel only)
- Electronic Stability Control
- Hill Start Assist & Hill Descent Control
- Traction Control
- 6 Airbags
- Smart Door Handles
- Key-less Go
- Tyre position display
- Height-adjustable driver, front passenger seat
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3
In addition to AX
- Rear View Camera
- Power folding wing mirrors with Auto Fold
- Rear Wipers & washer
- Rear defogger
Also read: Auto Sales December 2025: Mahindra Edges Out Tata To No. 2, Hyundai Drops To Fourth In Domestic Sales
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5
In Addition to AX3
- Panoramic sunroof
- Front parking sensors
- Telescopic-adjust steering
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Proximity sensor-based vehicle lock/unlock
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7
In addition to AX5
- 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- AdrenoX+
- Leatherette upholstery
- Powered driver set with memory & welcome function
- Co-Driver Ergo Lever (Boss mode)
- Bring Your Own Device support with 65W Type C outlets on front seatback
- 2 spoke steering
- 540-degree cameras
- Blind spot monitor
- Digital video recorder
- Dual-zone climate control
- Air purifier with carbon filter & AQI readout
- Memory function for wing mirrors
- Auto headlamps & wipers
- Remote key-based AC, window operation (AT only)
- Tyre pressure monitoring
Also read: Mahindra XEV 9S First Drive Review: Big Electric SUV, Bigger Expectations
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T
In addition to AX7
- Level 2 ADAS tech
- Adaptive cruise control (AT only)
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- Dolby Atmos
- Studio & 3D-immersive sound
- Vehicle noise compensation
- Ventilated front seats
- Fog lamps & cornering lamps
- Driver drowsiness detector
- Passive Keyless entry
- Electronic parking brake
- Electric smart door handles
- Wireless phone charging pad (front)
- Dynamic indicators (front & rear)
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L
In addition to AX7 T
- 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Multi-zone ambient lighting
- Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
- Powered co-driver seat with boss mode
- Ventilated rear seats (second row)
- Rear window sunblinds
- Wireless charging pad (second row)
- Plus seat pads (front & rear)
Mechanically, Mahindra says it has upgraded the 7XO’s suspension over its predecessors with all-wheel independent suspension with new Frequency Selective Dampers. Engine options are unchanged from the outgoing model, with the familiar 200 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 182 bhp 2.2-litre diesel engines on offer. Mahindra has dropped the option of the lower-tune diesel offered on the 700 in its base trim.
The new 7XO goes up against rivals such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar.
Related News
Research More on Mahindra XUV 7XO
Popular Mahindra Models
- Mahindra
XUV 3XOEx-showroom Price₹ 7.28 - 14.4 Lakh
- Mahindra
Scorpio ClassicEx-showroom Price₹ 12.98 - 16.71 Lakh
- Mahindra
Scorpio-NEx-showroom Price₹ 13.2 - 23.99 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero Pik-UpEx-showroom Price₹ 9.28 - 13.18 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero NeoEx-showroom Price₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakh
- Mahindra
BoleroEx-showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV700Ex-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 25.19 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV400Ex-showroom Price₹ 15.49 - 17.69 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero Neo PlusEx-showroom Price₹ 10.77 - 11.8 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero Big Pik-UpEx-showroom Price₹ 9.87 - 10.17 Lakh
- Mahindra
Bolero CamperEx-showroom Price₹ 9.96 - 12.51 Lakh
- Mahindra
MarazzoEx-showroom Price₹ 14.06 - 16.38 Lakh
- Mahindra
TharEx-showroom Price₹ 9.99 - 16.99 Lakh
- Mahindra
Thar RoxxEx-showroom Price₹ 12.25 - 22.06 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9eEx-showroom Price₹ 21.9 - 32 Lakh
- Mahindra
BE 6eEx-showroom Price₹ 18.9 - 28.4 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ NA - 24.92 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Tata Punch Facelift 2026Expected Price₹ 5.9 - 10.2 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-21
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor New Leapmotor T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-04
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 6, 2026Mahindra XUV 7XO Prices, Variants ExplainedFacelifted SUV is offered in a choice of six variants and with petrol and diesel engine options.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 5, 2026Updated Simple One Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh; 5 kWh Variant Promises Up To 265 KM RangeWith a series of changes made to the existing scooter, the start-up claims to have improved range, top speed as well as on-road behaviour of the Simple One.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 5, 2026Special Feature: VinFast Sets New Era For India’s Electric MobilityVietnam’s VinFast opens its first overseas EV plant in Tamil Nadu, marking a USD 500 million investment into India’s growing electric vehicle market. Here’s why this move matters for India and the global EV landscape.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 5, 2026Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 13.66 LakhFacelifted XUV 700 brings with it notable design and feature updates, though powertrains remain unchanged.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 5, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Revealed Ahead Of January 13 LaunchFacelifted Punch gets styling elements inspired by its electric sibling and packs in more tech and a new engine option.1 min read
- Carandbike Team | Jan 5, 2026Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 3, 2026VLF Mobster 135 300 KM Review: Fun But FlawedA 125 cc scooter with Italian design and Chinese genes is a rare combination, and while some may be tempted to dismiss it because of its origins, the VLF Mobster shows 125s can also be exciting – but not without compromises.11 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 26, 2025Tata Punch EV Long-Term Second Report: Highway Performance, Pros & ConsAfter a week of living with the Tata Punch EV Long Range—including a proper Mumbai-Nashik highway test—we've learned what this little electric SUV is really made of.1 min read