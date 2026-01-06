logo
Mahindra XUV 7XO Prices, Variants Explained

Jan 06, 2026, 01:56 PM
Key Highlights
  • Prices range from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Six variants - AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T & AX7 L
  • Offered with 2.0 turbo-petrol and 2.2 diesel engine options

Mahindra recently launched the XUV 7XO (XUV 700 facelift) in India with prices starting from Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it on par with the outgoing XUV 700 in terms of starting prices, although the SUV does receive notable upgrades over its predecessor, including refreshed styling, updated suspension, and additional technology inside the cabin.

Mahindra XUV 7XOPrices (ex-showroom)
VariantsPetrol MTPetrol ATDiesel MTDiesel ATDiesel AT AWD
AX 7-seaterRs 13.66 lakh---Rs 14.96 lakh------
AX3 7-seaterRs 16.02 lakhRs 17.47 lakhRs 16.49 lakhRs 17.94 lakh---
AX5 7-seaterRs 17.52 lakhRs 18.97 lakhRs 17.99 lakhRs 19.44 lakh---
AX7 7-seaterRs 18.48 lakhRs 19.93 lakhRs 18.95 lakhRs 20.40 lakh---
AX7 T 7-seater---Rs 21.97 lakhRs 20.99 lakhRs 22.44 lakhRs 23.44 lakh
AX7 T 6-seater---Rs 22.16 lakhRs 21.39 lakhRs 22.84 lakh---
AX7 L 7-seater---Rs 23.45 lakhRs 22.47 lakhRs 23.92 lakhRs 24.92 lakh
AX7 L 6-seater---Rs 23.64 lakh---Rs 24.11 lakh---

The 7XO is offered in a choice of six variants - AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T & AX7 L, with Mahindra no longer offering a non-AdrenoX-equipped model as in the outgoing SUV (XUV 700 MX). Here is a look at what each variant has to offer:
Mahindra XUV 7 XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX

  • Bi-LED projector headlamps with follow-me-home function
  • LED tail lamps
  • 17-inch steel wheels with covers
  • Triple 12.3-inch displays with front passenger touchscreen
  • AdrenoX
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Smart Watch compatibility
  • Alexa built-in with Chat GPT
  • Cruise Control
  • Drive Modes (Diesel only)
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Hill Start Assist & Hill Descent Control
  • Traction Control
  • 6 Airbags
  • Smart Door Handles
  • Key-less Go
  • Tyre position display
  • Height-adjustable driver, front passenger seat

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3

In addition to AX

  • Rear View Camera
  • Power folding wing mirrors with Auto Fold
  • Rear Wipers & washer
  • Rear defogger

Mahindra XUV 7 XO 2

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5

In Addition to AX3

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Front parking sensors
  • Telescopic-adjust steering
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Proximity sensor-based vehicle lock/unlock

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7

In addition to AX5

  • 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • AdrenoX+
  • Leatherette upholstery
  • Powered driver set with memory & welcome function
  • Co-Driver Ergo Lever (Boss mode)
  • Bring Your Own Device support with 65W Type C outlets on front seatback
  • 2 spoke steering
  • 540-degree cameras
  • Blind spot monitor
  • Digital video recorder
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Air purifier with carbon filter & AQI readout
  • Memory function for wing mirrors
  • Auto headlamps & wipers
  • Remote key-based AC, window operation (AT only)
  • Tyre pressure monitoring

Mahindra XUV 7 XO 3

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T

In addition to AX7

  • Level 2 ADAS tech
  • Adaptive cruise control (AT only)
  • 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Studio & 3D-immersive sound
  • Vehicle noise compensation
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Fog lamps & cornering lamps
  • Driver drowsiness detector
  • Passive Keyless entry
  • Electronic parking brake
  • Electric smart door handles
  • Wireless phone charging pad (front)
  • Dynamic indicators (front & rear)

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L

In addition to AX7 T

  • 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Multi-zone ambient lighting
  • Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
  • Powered co-driver seat with boss mode
  • Ventilated rear seats (second row)
  • Rear window sunblinds
  • Wireless charging pad (second row)
  • Plus seat pads (front & rear)

Mechanically, Mahindra says it has upgraded the 7XO’s suspension over its predecessors with all-wheel independent suspension with new Frequency Selective Dampers. Engine options are unchanged from the outgoing model, with the familiar 200 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 182 bhp 2.2-litre diesel engines on offer. Mahindra has dropped the option of the lower-tune diesel offered on the 700 in its base trim.

The new 7XO goes up against rivals such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar.

