Mahindra XEV 9S Gains A New Custom Drive Mode

Mahindra has introduced a new Custom Drive Mode for the XEV 9S electric SUV, responding to feedback regarding the vehicle’s suspension tuning. The update is intended to give drivers more control over the SUV’s driving characteristics, particularly in variants equipped with adaptive dampers.

The new Custom mode allows users to independently configure the powertrain, steering, suspension, and other settings. This means drivers can combine different parameters based on preference; for example, selecting Comfort settings for the powertrain and steering while keeping the suspension in the firmer Race mode. The addition aims to offer more flexibility compared to the fixed presets available earlier.

This new mode joins the existing Default, Everyday, Range, and Race modes that were available on the SUV. However, the feature is limited to the Pack Three variants of the XEV 9S, which are equipped with adaptive dampers. The Pack One and Pack Two trims, which use passive suspension setups, do not receive this update.

The XEV 9S, launched in India in November 2025, is Mahindra’s third electric SUV. It is offered with three battery pack options across four variants, with prices ranging from Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding charger).

In terms of performance, the XEV 9S uses the same electric motors as other Electric Origin SUVs from Mahindra, producing either 228 bhp or 282 bhp depending on the variant. Torque output remains consistent across the lineup at 380 Nm.