New Bajaj 125-250cc Brand To Be Launched Soon
- Bajaj Auto likely to launch new motorcycle brand
- New 125-250 cc motorcycle brand in the works
- Updated Pulsar models also expected in next few months
Bajaj Auto is getting ready to launch a new motorcycle brand in the 125-250 cc segment in the next few months, which is critical to the company’s growth. Speaking to a news channel in a television interview, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. Also said that the company will introduce upgrades to several Pulsar models this year, along with new products under a new motorcycle brand.
Also Read: Bajaj Auto Working On Sub-350 cc Triumph & KTM Models
“There will also be at least one new brand, if not more than one, between now and the festive season, in this space, by which I mean the 125-250 cc space, that is so critical to our portfolio. And I think that will help us cast the net wider in this catchment area of 125-250 cc. Fingers crossed. Let’s hope new brands and new products work well for us,” said Rajiv Bajaj.
Also Read: KTM Ends Long-Term Partnership With KISKA Design
Bajaj Auto is India’s largest exporter of motorcycles, and for the period of April 2025 to January 2026, the company’s exports showed strong growth of 16 per cent to 16,14,601 units. Domestic sales volumes for the same period stood at 19,41,855 units. In January 2026, Bajaj Auto posted robust sales in both domestic and export markets. Domestic two-wheeler sales in January 2026 grew by 25 per cent, with 2,14,727 units, while overseas motorcycle sales grew 22 per cent to 1,91,568.
Also Read: Bajaj Auto Takes Charge of KTM With Full Buyout
In November 2025, Bajaj Auto completed its 100 per cent acquisition of Pierer Bajaj AG, with the company being renamed Bajaj Auto International Holdings AG and KTM’s former parent company Pierer Mobility AG becoming Bajaj Mobility AG. With this acquisition Bajaj is now the sole owner of KTM.
Bajaj will continue to manufacture small-displacement KTM and Husqvarna models at its Chakan plant in India, while consolidating and steering a new global product strategy. The acquisition covers the entire Pierer Mobility portfolio, including KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas.
