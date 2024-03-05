Bajaj To Launch World’s First CNG-Powered Motorcycle Soon

In a world where electric mobility is making its space in the internal combustion vehicle market, Bajaj Auto’s head honcho, Rajiv Bajaj, in an interview announced the introduction of the world’s first CNG motorcycle into the market. While the company’s initial plans were to introduce the motorcycle in the year 2025, they have been able to prepone the launch to next quarter this year.

Mr Bajaj also mentioned that the CNG-powered motorcycle would be able to do what Hero Honda managed to do in the commuter segment. It is clear to mention that Mr Bajaj was referring to the CD100 motorcycle that revolutionised the concept of commuting in India. He further mentioned that with the CNG-powered motorcycle, the firm should be able to cut down operating and fuel costs by up to 50-65 per cent.



While there is no information on the details of the upcoming motorcycle, Mr Bajaj did reveal that the CNG prototype has registered lower emission levels compared to internal combustion vehicles. To give a perspective, the CNG prototype registered a reduction of 50 per cent in CO2, 75 per cent in carbon monoxide and almost 90 per cent in non-methane hydrocarbons. Going by the figures, it surely directs towards a very efficient and cleaner combustion cycle, but what needs to be seen is how Bajaj has managed to package the motorcycle, the design and storage of CNG, and what all safety management systems have been incorporated to make the CNG motorcycle safe for use.

In addition to the announcement, Mr Bajaj also spoke about further expanding the Pulsar family by launching the ‘biggest Pulser ever’ which is scheduled to make its entry into the market by the financial year of 2025. He also mentioned that the focus is on super segmentation of brands like Pulsar, instead of heading in the direction of developing premium offerings. Lastly, he also stated that the 125cc plus segment will continue to be Bajaj Auto’s primary focus and will keep on with new launches almost every fortnightly.

