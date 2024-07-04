Login
Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launching Tomorrow: What to Expect?

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle ushering in a new segment in the two-wheeler commuter market. Here’s what to expect from Bajaj's newest offering
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Featuring a sloper-style motor, it will run on CNG and petrol
  • It will be called the Bajaj Freedom
  • It will be the world’s first CNG-powered production vehicle

India’s largest two-wheeler exporter, Bajaj Auto, is all geared up for the launch of its all-new world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle. According to our sources, we have got to know that the upcoming commuter will be called the ‘Freedom’ and is set for its official launch tomorrow that is July 5th. After a slew of spy images and other information that got leaked on the internet, the manufacturer has now been releasing teasers of its newest offering for the two-wheeler market. That said, here’s what to expect from Bajaj’s all-new CNG-powered motorcycle.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Bajaj CNG Bike Teased Officially: Launch On July 5

 

According to the information that is available so far, the Bajaj Freedom will be a commuter-class motorcycle featuring a CNG tank that will be located under the seat along the length of the motorcycle. The bike will also feature a small petrol tank and will allow the user to operate the motorcycle on petrol once the CNG tank has depleted. The seat will be a notably long and wide one-piece unit overlapping a certain portion of the petrol fuel tank and ending with a grab rail. Expect all the lighting on the Bajaj Freedom to be all-LED, five-spoke alloy wheels and a semi-digital instrument console.

 

Also Read: Bajaj CNG Motorcycle Spied Testing In Near-Production Guise Ahead Of July Launch

Bajaj CNG motorcycle

For the powertrain, the Bajaj Freedom will feature a sloper-style single-cylinder mill in the displacement range of 110 cc to 125 cc, coupled to a 4- or 5-speed gearbox. In terms of power output expect it to be in the ballpark of 110 cc commuter motorcycles because CNG is less energy-dense than petrol. Also, as far as safety is concerned, CNG is inherently a safer gas compared to LPG since it is lighter than air and hence quickly disperses in case of a leak. 

 

For cycle parts, the Bajaj Freedom will be suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking will be done by a disc-drum setup, although expect an all-drum variant to be on offer as well.

As for other details like the petrol fuel tank and CNG tank capacities, both are unknown but will be revealed tomorrow at launch.

As for pricing, the new Bajaj Freedom will mark itself in a completely new segment within the highly competitive commuter market. While there is no direct competition for the Freedom, we expect Bajaj to price the Freedom CNG bike around Rs 1-1.25 lakh mark, ex-showroom, considering the cost for the technology and materials, while keeping a check on the other competition. 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle ushering in a new segment in the two-wheeler commuter market. Here's what to expect from Bajaj's newest offering
