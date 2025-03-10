car&bike Awards 2025: Bajaj Freedom Is Motorcycle Of The Year
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on March 10, 2025
Highlights
- The Bajaj Freedom is the 2025 car&bike Motorcycle of the Year.
- The Bajaj Freedom 125 is world's first mass production CNG-powered motorcycle.
- Went up against the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 for the award.
At the 2025 car&bike Awards jury meet at the Madras International Circuit, it was difficult to ascertain category winners from pit conversations amongst the two-wheeler jury. The 2025 car&bike awards two-wheeler jury includes some very well-known names known for their objectivity and deep experience of evaluating and testing two-wheelers across segments and price points. Even then, it was difficult to gauge even the category winners before the final ratings were tallied by audit partner Divergent Insights.
Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 Review: New King Of Commuter Segment?
In the running for overall motorcycle of the year were several contenders and category winners who managed to impress all members of the two-wheeler jury. Along with the Bajaj Freedom, another motorcycle which impressed the jury and came very close to winning the top spot is the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. Eventually, in a neck and neck battle, where both bikes scored equal rankings, the Freedom inched ahead in overall jury rankings.
Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage
The Bajaj Freedom certainly is a game changer in the world of commuter motorcycles. Not only does it offer excellent running costs, courtesy its use of CNG as primary fuel, but overall it is a motorcycle which manages to hold its own in the sea of commuter motorcycles in the 100-125 cc motorcycle segment. In its own category at the jury meet, the Freedom went up against two impressive contenders, the Hero Xtreme 125R and the Bajaj Pulsar N125.
Also Read: Opinion: Which Is The Next CNG Bike Based On The Bajaj Freedom?
Eventually though, the scores tallied to make the Freedom take the Commuter Motorcycle of the Year award, as well as overall Motorcycle of the Year Award. Accessible, economical, innovative and impressive, the Bajaj Freedom has it all to wear the crown of the 2025 car&bike Motorcycle of the Year!
