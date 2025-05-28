Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 Crore

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreHonda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications ComparisonMaserati India Launched Two Open Top Models; MC20 Cielo and GranCabrio Goes On SaleYamaha's First Electric Scooter For India, Based On River Indie, Spied On TestNissan’s Entry-Level MPV Confirmed For India Launch Early In 2026
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome PackageVolkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals

Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 Crore

Here are cars that have a top speed of 250 kmph or more, and can go from 0-100 kmph in under 6 seconds.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • All these cars have an ex-showroom price of under Rs. 1 crore in India
  • All these cars offer over 250 bhp and can do 250 kmph or more
  • The Mercedes-AMG A 45 is the fastest, quickest and most powerful of the lot

Performance cars in India are becoming more and more common. On the one hand, the spending capacity of car buyers is growing, and on the other hand, manufacturers are launching products that are relatively more accessible. By this we mean there are a lot of cars under the Rs. 1 crore mark that offer you more than 250 bhp and can go from 0-100 kmph in under 6 seconds. And no, I am not talking about electric vehicles here. Pure gas-burning internal combustion engines.

 

Here are the Top 5 performance cars under Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom):

 

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Price: Rs. 52.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

Yes, Volkswagen really made car enthusiasts and VW fanboys happy by bringing the iconic Golf to India, that too in the performance-spec GTI avatar. While at Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom) the price is steep for a VW, but we were expecting that.  It comes to India as a full import and will be sold in limited quantities – 150 units in the first batch, and later this year we’ll get 100 units more. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!

VW Golf GTI Web 31

It is based on the MQB EVO platform and packs in a 2.0-litre TSI engine that makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. But more importantly, it can go for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and hit an electronically limited top speed of 267 kmph. Transmission duties are handled by the much-loved 7-speed DSG automatic, you get a front differential lock and launch control too. Yes, it is the least powerful on this list, but that’s quite a bit of firepower for a family hatchback. 

 

Audi S5

Starting Price: Rs. 77.77 lakh to Rs. 85.10 (ex-showroom)

 

The Audi S5 is one of the nicest sedans that the Ingolstadt-based carmaker offers in India, and the fact that it only comes in the S5 guise is a welcome addition. It has that understated look of a German sportback sedan, but underneath it comes with a turbocharged V6 engine that helps you go from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds. 

 

Also Read: Audi S5 Sportback Review

 

Audi S5

 

Under the hood is a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 that makes 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels – yes you also get quattro. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph, and the car comes in two variants – Sportback and Platinum Edition. 

 

BMW M340i

Starting Price: Rs. 75.90 Lakh (ex-showroom)

 

The BMW M340i has become the new favourite among car enthusiasts in India. It’s the only version of the 3 Series that comes with the standard wheelbase but is equipped with an M-Style body kit, wheels, interior trim, and exhaust system. Yes, it’s not a proper M, but it’s tuned by the M division and that itself is something.

 

Also Read: BMW M340i Review

 

BMW M340i

 

Under the hood, what you get is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make 369 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It’s mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. You can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds before hitting an electronically limited top speed of 253 kmph. 

 

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic

Starting Price: Rs. 99.40 Lakh (ex-showroom)

 

A list of performance cars is incomplete without an AMG, and if the S5 or the M340i numbers do not impress you then their rival, the AMG C 43 surely must. One look at the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic and you can tell this is a proper AMG through and through, and it is one. The AMG-specific visual cues aside, the current C 43 also employs the ‘One Man, One Engine’ philosophy. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review

 

17

 

Yes, the older V6 motor was replaced with a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that comes with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. It’s a slightly detuned version of what’s called the world’s more powerful 4-cylinder series production engine, but it’ll talk more about that with the next car. In the C 43, the engine makes 402 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The car goes from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 250 kmph.

 

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S

Starting Price: Rs. 94.80 Lakh (ex-showroom)

 

Mercedes Benz A45 S AMG 4 Matic 35

 

Also Read: 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ Facelift Review

 

However, if you need something a bit more personal and compact, at the same time more powerful, then the AMG A 45 S might fit your bill. It’s with A45 that you get to unleash the full potential (legally) of that 2.0-litre engine. Power is bumped by 13 bhp, taking the total output to 415 bhp, while a 0-100 kmph sprint is achieved in 3.9 seconds. The torque is unchanged at 500 Nm, and the transmission too is the same 8-speed AMG Speedshift DCT automatic unit. Top speed? How does 270 kmph sound? 

 

# Performance cars# Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 Crore# Performance Cars In India# Mercedes-AMG A 45 S# BMW M340i# Mercedes-AMG C 43# Volkswagen Golf GTI# Audi S5 Sportback# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The initial batch consisted of 150 units of the hot hatch, all of which were reserved before the price was announced.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Second Batch Of 100 Units Confirmed For India
  • Shipped into India as a full import, the price tag makes the Golf GTI one of the most expensive hatchbacks on sale in the market
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched In India At Rs 53 Lakh
  • With the Golf GTI, Volkswagen brings back the GTI badge to India after nearly 7 years.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!
  • The VW Golf GTI is the second launch from the VW brand in India after the Tiguan R-Line, and this one too is coming to our shores as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit.
    New Volkswagen Golf GTI To Be Launched On May 26
  • Volkswagen India had opened bookings for the Golf GTI on May 5, 2025.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Closed; First Batch Alloted

Latest Articles

  • Here are cars that have a top speed of 250 kmph or more, and can go from 0-100 kmph in under 6 seconds.
    Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 Crore
  • Here’s a look at the top 10 fastest production motorcycles in 2025, featuring models from supercharged bikes to electric superbikes.
    Top 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025
  • Understanding the Best Car Polish for a Long-Lasting Shine
    Wax vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?
  • We look at some of the most affordable cars on sale in India that come with a factory-fitted sunroof.
    5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India
  • Over the years, many carmakers have turned to animal-inspired names to give their models a distinctive identity. Here are ten such examples, some are currently on sale in India, while others have been discontinued.
    10 Cars Named After Animals
  • If you have a serious need for speed on two wheels, here’s a look at the 10 most powerful production motorcycles that you can buy in India right now.
    Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
  • All vehicles that do not have an HSRP will need to get the high-security plates before June 30, 2025.
    High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply
  • Want to quickly access your driving license online? Here's a detailed breakdown of the process of getting your digital driving license in minutes using official platforms.
    How To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
  • We take a look at a few high-end motorcycles that are powered by engines larger than the ones found under the hood of most mass-market cars sold in India.
    Top 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
  • Range remains one of the most important factors influencing the purchase of an electric scooter. Here are five scooters you can currently buy that promise to take you the furthest on a full charge.
    Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India