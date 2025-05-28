Performance cars in India are becoming more and more common. On the one hand, the spending capacity of car buyers is growing, and on the other hand, manufacturers are launching products that are relatively more accessible. By this we mean there are a lot of cars under the Rs. 1 crore mark that offer you more than 250 bhp and can go from 0-100 kmph in under 6 seconds. And no, I am not talking about electric vehicles here. Pure gas-burning internal combustion engines.

Here are the Top 5 performance cars under Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom):

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Price: Rs. 52.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yes, Volkswagen really made car enthusiasts and VW fanboys happy by bringing the iconic Golf to India, that too in the performance-spec GTI avatar. While at Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom) the price is steep for a VW, but we were expecting that. It comes to India as a full import and will be sold in limited quantities – 150 units in the first batch, and later this year we’ll get 100 units more.

It is based on the MQB EVO platform and packs in a 2.0-litre TSI engine that makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. But more importantly, it can go for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and hit an electronically limited top speed of 267 kmph. Transmission duties are handled by the much-loved 7-speed DSG automatic, you get a front differential lock and launch control too. Yes, it is the least powerful on this list, but that’s quite a bit of firepower for a family hatchback.

Audi S5

Starting Price: Rs. 77.77 lakh to Rs. 85.10 (ex-showroom)

The Audi S5 is one of the nicest sedans that the Ingolstadt-based carmaker offers in India, and the fact that it only comes in the S5 guise is a welcome addition. It has that understated look of a German sportback sedan, but underneath it comes with a turbocharged V6 engine that helps you go from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.

Under the hood is a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 that makes 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels – yes you also get quattro. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph, and the car comes in two variants – Sportback and Platinum Edition.

BMW M340i

Starting Price: Rs. 75.90 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The BMW M340i has become the new favourite among car enthusiasts in India. It’s the only version of the 3 Series that comes with the standard wheelbase but is equipped with an M-Style body kit, wheels, interior trim, and exhaust system. Yes, it’s not a proper M, but it’s tuned by the M division and that itself is something.

Under the hood, what you get is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make 369 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It’s mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. You can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds before hitting an electronically limited top speed of 253 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic

Starting Price: Rs. 99.40 Lakh (ex-showroom)

A list of performance cars is incomplete without an AMG, and if the S5 or the M340i numbers do not impress you then their rival, the AMG C 43 surely must. One look at the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic and you can tell this is a proper AMG through and through, and it is one. The AMG-specific visual cues aside, the current C 43 also employs the ‘One Man, One Engine’ philosophy.

Yes, the older V6 motor was replaced with a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that comes with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. It’s a slightly detuned version of what’s called the world’s more powerful 4-cylinder series production engine, but it’ll talk more about that with the next car. In the C 43, the engine makes 402 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The car goes from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 250 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S

Starting Price: Rs. 94.80 Lakh (ex-showroom)

However, if you need something a bit more personal and compact, at the same time more powerful, then the AMG A 45 S might fit your bill. It’s with A45 that you get to unleash the full potential (legally) of that 2.0-litre engine. Power is bumped by 13 bhp, taking the total output to 415 bhp, while a 0-100 kmph sprint is achieved in 3.9 seconds. The torque is unchanged at 500 Nm, and the transmission too is the same 8-speed AMG Speedshift DCT automatic unit. Top speed? How does 270 kmph sound?