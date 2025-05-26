Login
Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!

With the Golf GTI, Volkswagen brings back the GTI badge to India after nearly 7 years.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

11 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 26, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Volkswagne Golf GTI has come to India for the first time
  • It gets a 2.0-litre TSI engine that makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm torque
  • The Golf GTI goed from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 sec, and hit a top speed of 267 kmph

It was back in 2016 when Volkswagen India decided to give us a proper performance hatchback, based on its already popular hot hatch. Yes, I am talking about the Polo GTI. Although it was a 189 bhp pocket rocket, it was quite exuberantly priced at the time, and despite being a 3-door, it looked very much like the regular Polo. So, sadly, the car never saw a major success, but there were many reasons for it, and that’s a different story for another day.

 

 

Also Read: New Volkswagen Golf GTI To Be Launched On May 26

 

Cut to 2025, the Polo itself has been discontinued for about 3 years, and VW has no plans to bring it back. But it surprised many when it said it would bring the GTI moniker to India, too, in a bigger, sexier, and more powerful avatar. Yes, I am talking about the iconic Volkswagen Golf GTI, and I recently got to drive the car at Asia’s biggest high-speed testing track – the Natrax, in Indore. How is it? What does it have to offer? And should you be considering it? Let’s answer all those questions.

 

Looks & Size 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 11

The Golf GTI that has come to India is the facelifted version of the eighth-generation model

 

Now, the model that has come to Indian shores is the Golf GTI Mk 8.5, basically the facelifted version of the eighth-generation car. So yes, you will get to see the latest styling language, albeit with some updates - like the new IQ LED headlights, which we recently saw on the Tiguan R-Line. The signature red line on the grille is still present, with the GTI badge on one side, while the massive honeycomb-pattern bumper grille tells you this car can go fast. But the signature look comes from the X-shaped LED foglamps. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: Function Takes Form

 

VW Golf GTI Web collage 1

There's the signature red line on the grille, with the GTI badge on one side and new X-Shapped foglights 

 

On the profile, you’ll find some straight, long character lines that give the car that understated European look. And while the 18-inch “Richmond” diamond-turned surface wheels do look bold, I prefer the bigger 19-inch wheels that the global model gets. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Closed; First Batch Allotted

 

VW Golf GTI Web 15

The VW Golf GTI gets a set of 18-inch “Richmond” diamond-turned surface wheels

 

At the rear, the taillamp design hasn’t changed, but you get a new lighting signature that looks futuristic, like in all VW hatches, here too, the brand logo doubles as the latch handle and also houses the rear camera. But my favourite things here are the twin chrome-tipped exhausts, and yes, they are not just for show; these are both functional. And oh, what a sweet pops and crackles they make. 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 13

The Volkswagen Golf GTI comes with twin chrome-tipped active exhausts

 

Now, what’s also interesting here is that the Golf GTI is built on the MQB EVO platform, which also underpins some other VW Group models like the Skoda Octavia and the Audi A3. 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 12

The Golf GTI is 4289 mm long, 1789 mm wide, 1471 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2627 mm

 

In terms of size, it is longer and wider than even the Taigun, at 4289 mm and 1789 mm, respectively. However, it’s still a hatchback, so it’s shorter at 1471 mm and has a low 136 mm ground clearance. While it has a shorter wheelbase than the Taigun, at 2627 mm, it’s still long enough, but I’ll get to that in a bit.

 

Interior & Cabin Features

 

VW Golf GTI Web 5

The Golf inherently is a family car, so there is a good balance between sportiness and practicality

 

Now, although this is a performance hatch, Volkswagen has managed to make it quite practical too; after all, the Golf inherently is a family car. So, while you do get sport seats, they are well cushioned and offer good bolstering. The dashboard is designed around the driver, but you do get a larger 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The centre console too is well-laid-out and offers a bunch of storage options and a wireless charging pad. 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 6

The centre console is well-laid-out and offers a bunch of storage options and a wireless charging pad

 

The steering wheel is familiar and gets the signature VW design, with a crisp and informative instrument cluster. It comes with different themes and layouts and also offers G-Force information. What I would have liked is more physical buttons, which are easier for muscle memory to remember. After all, you can’t fiddle with the touchscreen when you want to adjust the cabin temperature while driving, can you?

 

VW Golf GTI Web 2

The steering wheel is signature VW, and the driver cluster too is quite informative 

 

Also, while I do appreciate the fabric upholstery, considering the price segment where the Golf GTI operates (around Rs. 50 lakh), leatherette seats with a ventilation function are what I need. Instead, what I get is a heating function from the front two seats, and not power adjustability. 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 9

While I do like the fabric seats, I would have preferred ventilation function rather than heating

 

In fact, I would have been ok with that too – the Golf GTI will after all be a personal car for many, and they might not adjust the seats that frequently – but a rotary dial to adjust the backrest is simply ancient. But for those to whom it matters, you do get an electric sunroof as well. Yay!

VW Golf GTI Web 8

Yes, you do get a sunroof too!

 

As for the second row, remember how cramped the Polo was? Well, this isn’t like that. The space at the rear is ample for adults, and you get good leg room and head room as well. The seats offer good under-thigh support, but the huge hump in the middle due to the transmission tunnel means having a third person in the middle will be difficult. 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 10

Polo didn't give you enough room at the back? Well, you won't have that problem with the Golf GTI 

 

Rear passengers do get a central armrest with cup holders, rear AC vents, and adjustable headrests. What is needed are retractable sunshades for the windows, but since this is a CBU model, you will have to look for an aftermarket solution. You also get a decent 380-litre boot capacity, so along with 4 adults, you can also carry 4 overnighters here. Can your Polo do that?

 

Safety Features

VW Golf GTI Web 35

The Golf GTI is offered in one variant, and it gets everything as standard

 

The Golf GTI will be offered in one fully loaded variant, so all safety features are standard. This includes – 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear camera with park assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and seatbelt reminder. What you don’t get are 360-degree view cameras, which is a big letdown.

 

VW Golf GTI Web 4

Level 2 ADAS includes - Font collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control, among others

 

Having said that, if you are someone for whom ADAS is non-negotiable, then the Golf GTI does get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, and level 2 at that. Features include – Font collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control, among others. However, I didn’t get to test these features at the track, so you will need to wait for our road test review to know more about it.

 

Powertrain & Performance

 

VW Golf GTI Web 36

The 2.0-litre TSI is the same one used in the Tiguan R-Line, but this is more powerful

 

With the new Golf GTI, you get Volkswagen’s tried and tested 2.0-litre TSI engine. Now it’s the same motor that is offered with the recently launched Tiguan R-Line as well; however, here the engine makes more power and torque. Well, 261 bhp and 370 Nm to be precise. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic unit, and while there is no all-wheel drive here, you do get an XDS electronic front differential lock.

 

VW Golf GTI Web 23

The engine makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm, and is mated to a 7-speed DSG

 

The engine is truly the highlight when it comes to performance, and that’s one of its biggest strengths. The Golf GTI feels quick and agile, and every time you put the foot to the pedal, the car launches ahead, putting a smile on your face. Seeing the numbers, you might think it’s a brute, but it is quite smooth and refined, and the way it builds power and picks up speed is quite impressive. 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 26

The Golf GTI feels quick and agile, and every time you put the foot to the pedal, the car launches ahead

 

The transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DSG automatic unit, which is again the same one you get on the Tiguan R-Line. It’s an electronic shifter, and while I am not a big fan of these, the gear changes are quite smooth and quick, doing a fine job at sending power to the front two wheels. There are paddle shifters if you want to take control in your hands, but unless you are spending a day at the track, you won’t need to use them. 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 22

 Accelaration: 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5.9 seconds

 

The Golf GTI can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5.9 seconds, and during our test, we managed to hit a top speed of 267 kmph. What’s even more impressive is that it could do it multiple times and hold that speed for long stretches.

 

Ride & Handling 

VW Golf GTI Web 25

Can't comment much on ride quality until we get to drive the Golf GTI in a real-world setting 

 

Now, since we drove the car only at the Natrax, I can’t really comment much on the car’s ride quality. For that, you will have to wait for our road test review. However, there were some makeshift speed breakers at the pit lanes, and I was quite impressed by how the Golf GTI handled them. So yes, it’s a bit on the stiffer side, but not uncomfortable. 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 31

The Golf GTI handles nicely and feels quite planted 

 

But what that also means is that the car handles nicely. During the high-speed run, the Golf GTI felt stable and planted, and I had enough confidence to stay above 200 kmph at all times. I did get some time at the handling track as well, and there, too, the Golf GTI felt at home. The steering has a nice heft and offers good feedback, but it could be better. 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 28

The NVH levels could have been better, but it's nice way to hear the pops and crackles 

 

The cabin is also not the quietest. While at the test track, I did enjoy the throaty exhaust notes, but I fear I won’t say the same thing when I am driving the car on the streets of Mumbai or Delhi with all the traffic noise seeping into the cabin.

 

Verdict

 

VW Golf GTI Web 34

The Golf GTI has a strong legacy and that is what makes it so desirable 

 

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to be priced around the Rs. 50 lakh mark. Now, is that steep? Well, if you simply look at the price, it might feel that way. However, if you consider the legacy of the Golf name and the iconic status it holds among enthusiasts, I do think there will be a considerable number of buyers. 

 

VW Golf GTI Web 30

Volkswagen has already sold out the first batch of 150 units of the Golf GTI

 

In fact, Volkswagen has already sold out the first batch of 150 units of the Golf GTI. In a nutshell, then, the Golf GTI is a special car, and its clientele will also be a group of select few (with deep pockets) who are not just buying the car, but also the legacy it brings along. 

 

Photos: Vaibhav Dhanawade

# Volkswagen Golf GTI# Volkswagen Golf# Golf GTI Launch# VW Golf GTI Price India# VW Golf GTI Price# Volkswagen India# Hot Hatchback# Performance cars# Family# Hatchbacks# Cars# Car Reviews# Cover Story
