New Volkswagen Golf GTI To Be Launched On May 26

The VW Golf GTI is the second launch from the VW brand in India after the Tiguan R-Line, and this one too is coming to our shores as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new VW Golf GTI will be launched in May 26
  • The Golf GTI will come as a CBU model and will be sold in limited numbers
  • The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be priced north of Rs. 50 lakh

Volkswagen will finally bring one of its most popular global models to India – the VW Golf GTI. The premium hot hatch has a long-standing legacy in the international market, and it will go on sale in India on May 26, 2025. The model is the second launch from the VW brand in India after the Tiguan R-Line, and this one too is coming to our shores as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. This also means only a limited units of the car will be sold in India, and we also expect a price tag north of Rs. 50 lakh.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched In India At Rs 49 Lakh

 

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI is the eighth-generation model that has been codenamed Mk 8.5. The premium hot hatch is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, which has been tuned to churn out 265 bhp and 370 Nm sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an electronic locking differential to help put all that power down. Volkswagen says that the Golf GTI can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.9 seconds.

 

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1

 

Now, the Volkswagen Golf GTI, coming to India, has been on sale in the international markets since 2020. However, visually, it still looks quite fresh with the bold lines, red accents, and glossy black finishes. You also get big 18-inch alloy wheels, sharp LED taillights, and a dual exhaust system. 

 

Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 1280 8fc3d7cd174cd5d8e642ac5a55e2794464

 

The India-bound GTI will offer a 12.9-inch touchscreen alongside a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display.  It is paired with a 7-speaker sound system and offers wireless charging, voice control, and wireless smartphone integration. The interior will also feature GTI’s iconic Scalepaper Plaid seats with red accents, along with ambient lighting, 30-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with GTI logo, and a panoramic sunroof.

 

Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 1280 b1db7729e2d44d579f6cfb88716912941c

 

This is not the first time the GTI tag has been brought to the Indian market by Volkswagen. Earlier in 2016, the carmaker had launched the Polo GTI, which also came via the CBU route and saw a limited run. Now it’s returning in a bigger, more expensive package with the Golf GTI.

