Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched In India At Rs 49 Lakh

Volkswagen India has launched the new Tiguan R-Line in India at Rs 49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Tiguan R-Line is the first variant of the new-gen Tiguan to arrive in India following its global debut back in 2023. The new model arrives in India via the CBU route and is notably more expensive than the SUV it replaces, which was last priced at Rs 38.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen India has stated that deliveries of the SUV will commence on April 23.

Starting with the looks, the new Tiguan follows VW’s latest design direction with a sleeker, more streamlined design than its predecessor. Notable design elements include an enclosed grille flanked by sleek projector headlamps, a prominent air dam on the front bumper, sharp-looking alloy wheels and a connected taillamp at the rear. Buyers have six exterior colours to pick from - Persimmon Red, Nightshade Blue, Grenadilla Black, Onyx White Mother of Pearl, Cipressino Green and Oyster Silver.

The cabin also follows VW’s recent minimalist design template with minimal physical switchgear visible and a dashboard dominated by a large free-standing 15.1-inch central touchscreen. Notable design elements visible include a large swathe of gloss black plastic on the dashboard and doors featuring unique patterning and ambient back lighting. The touchscreen is the nerve centre for most in-car controls, while the traditional gear selector has been moved to the steering column with the new Tiguan instead featuring a rotary controller with an in-built touch display between the seats flanked by switches for the engine stop/start and electronic parking brake.

The rotary controller allows quick access to controls such as chassis and powertrain settings, as well as choosing from different ambient lighting modes.

On the feature front, the new Tiguan comes with standard kit such as the touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, multi-zone climate control, powered front seats with heating and massage functions, a heated steering wheel, tyre pressure monitoring, Park Assist, and 9 airbags, among others. The standout features, however, are the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System with 21 safety functions and Dynamic Chassis Control with adaptive dampers - a first for the SUV in India.

On the powertrain front, buyers get the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) gearbox with 4Motion all-wheel drive as standard. The engine develops a peak output of 201 bhp and 320 Nm. VW claims that the unit is good for 12.58 kmpl.

At its price point, the VW Tiguan is an alternative to entry-luxury SUVs from more traditional German brands such as the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA. It will also face some competition from the new Skoda Kodiaq, which will launch later this week.