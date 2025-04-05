Login
Sell CarAwards 2025

India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: In Pictures

Volkswagen will launch the new Tiguan in its R-Line guise in India on April 14, 2025. Meanwhile, take a look at some of the detailed pictures of the SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to launch in India on April 14
  • To be offered in six colour options
  • Gets 9 airbags, TPMS and level 2 ADAS suite

Volkswagen is all set to launch the Tiguan R-Line in the Indian market on April 14, 2025. The latest-generation Tiguan will only be offered in a fully loaded R-Line variant. and will be imported as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. It is the first of two CBU models planned for India this year, with the Golf GTI hatchback scheduled to launch shortly afterward.  

 

Also Read: India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line To Come With Adaptive Suspension, Level 2 ADAS

 

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 3

The new Tiguan carries Volkswagen’s newest design language, featuring a closed-off front grille, slender projector headlamps, a large air dam on the front bumper, and ‘IQ Light HD’ Matrix LED headlights. 

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 2

In terms of dimensions, the new Tiguan remains close to the previous model. It is slightly longer by 30 mm, taller by 4 mm, while retaining the same width and wheelbase. 

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 5

 The SUV is equipped with 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, it features connected LED tail lamps. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI, New-Gen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Confirmed For 2025

 

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Colours

The Tiguan will be offered in six colours - Grenadilla Black (top left), Nightshade Blue (top right), Orys White (Mid left), Oyster Silver (Mid right), Persimmon Red (Bottom Left), Cipressino Green (Bottom right). 

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 1

 The cabin takes a minimalist approach with R-Line specific design cues. 

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 6

 The dashboard includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a large 15.1-inch floating infotainment screen powered by Volkswagen’s latest MIB4 system. 

 

Also Read: New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open

 

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 7

 The gear selector has been relocated to the steering column, allowing more space in the central console area, which now houses a start/stop button, drive mode selector, and an electronic parking brake. 

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 8

The R-Line themed seats feature mesh patterns, while the three-spoke steering wheel is similar to the previous generation, offering integrated control buttons for various functions.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 4

On the safety front, the Tiguan R-Line will come equipped with nine airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, and a comprehensive suite of 21 Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.  

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 9

As before, powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering just over 200 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and comes standard with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.  

