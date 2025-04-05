India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: In Pictures

Volkswagen is all set to launch the Tiguan R-Line in the Indian market on April 14, 2025. The latest-generation Tiguan will only be offered in a fully loaded R-Line variant. and will be imported as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. It is the first of two CBU models planned for India this year, with the Golf GTI hatchback scheduled to launch shortly afterward.

Also Read: India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line To Come With Adaptive Suspension, Level 2 ADAS

The new Tiguan carries Volkswagen’s newest design language, featuring a closed-off front grille, slender projector headlamps, a large air dam on the front bumper, and ‘IQ Light HD’ Matrix LED headlights.

In terms of dimensions, the new Tiguan remains close to the previous model. It is slightly longer by 30 mm, taller by 4 mm, while retaining the same width and wheelbase.

The SUV is equipped with 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, it features connected LED tail lamps.

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI, New-Gen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Confirmed For 2025

The Tiguan will be offered in six colours - Grenadilla Black (top left), Nightshade Blue (top right), Orys White (Mid left), Oyster Silver (Mid right), Persimmon Red (Bottom Left), Cipressino Green (Bottom right).

The cabin takes a minimalist approach with R-Line specific design cues.

The dashboard includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a large 15.1-inch floating infotainment screen powered by Volkswagen’s latest MIB4 system.

Also Read: New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open

The gear selector has been relocated to the steering column, allowing more space in the central console area, which now houses a start/stop button, drive mode selector, and an electronic parking brake.

The R-Line themed seats feature mesh patterns, while the three-spoke steering wheel is similar to the previous generation, offering integrated control buttons for various functions.

On the safety front, the Tiguan R-Line will come equipped with nine airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, and a comprehensive suite of 21 Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

As before, powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering just over 200 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and comes standard with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.