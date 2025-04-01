India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line To Come With Adaptive Suspension, Level 2 ADAS

German car brand Volkswagen is all-set to expand its India lineup with the launch of Tiguan R-Line on April 14, 2025. Bookings for the SUV has already begun and now some key technical details about this top-spec Tiguan trim have been revealed. According to Volkswagen the R-Line will come equipped with Adaptive suspension or Dynamic Chassis control which promises a more balanced and comfortable ride that adapts to changing road conditions.

R-Line gets many sporty elements inside and outside.

The German giant has also revealed that the Tiguan R-Line will be loaded with safety including 9 airbags, TPMS, Hill descent control and disc brakes on all wheels. Importantly the SUV will come to India with as many as 21 Level 2 ADAS functions including Side assist, Front Assist and Adaptive cruise control. The R-Line also has a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

The SUV will come with 6 colour options

The Tiguan will continue to run on the tried and tested 2.0 L 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes just over 200 bhp and 320 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox while 4-motion all-wheel drive is standard. The R-Line is first of two CBU offerings from Volkswagen India in 2025 and will be followed by the Golf GTI hatchback later in the year.