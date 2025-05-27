New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: What I Learned After Driving VW Group's Latest SUVs Back-To-Back

Two new SUVs from the same family were launched in India almost at the same time. The new generations of Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan are both armed with many new elements, which makes them quite different from their predecessors. Despite being built on the same platform, there’s a lot that separates the two as well, especially looking at the variants that have come to the Indian market. I got a chance to drive both back-to-back, in quite contrasting scenarios, I must add – the Tiguan on a wide open national highway, and the Kodiaq in the middle of the city, although at midnight when the roads were relatively empty.

Dynamics

Both SUVs get a bump in power when compared to previous generations.

Like many other attributes, both these SUVs also have the same drivetrain. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine on both makes 201 bhp with 320 Nm and only gets a DSG automatic with all-wheel drive as standard. This means the engine makes more power in this new generation of both SUVs. The bump in power is more than minuscule and as I got behind the wheel of the Volkswagen to begin with, it was the first thing I instantly noticed. It's more noticeable in the R-Line when compared to the Kodiaq, as I realised later, owing to a better power-to-weight ratio. The Tiguan is quicker and does 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds. Paddle shifts certainly help, though you get them on the Kodiaq too.

Kodiaq is tuned for a more comfortable ride, Tiguan is more sporty.

The dual clutch gearbox leaves little to complain about in both SUVs. There's absence of any lag just how an enthusiast will like it. Insulation levels are impressive on both cars and you’re guaranteed pretty silent cabins. However, I noticed a considerable difference between the dynamics of the two as the aerodynamics bits on the R-Line really help, the SUV becomes more confidence-inspiring while taking corners at high speeds. Dynamic Chassis Control Pro, a feature which the Kodiaq doesn’t get, shows its magic with adaptive suspension dealing with all kinds of road conditions with aplomb. If you've driven the Tiguan before, you feel a considerable difference in sampling this one as the character has completely changed in this new geenration.

Column-mounted gearshift is new on both SUVs.

The standard springs and dampers on the Kodiaq do a good job too, but feel more in sync with the character L&K and take a little bit of character away from Sportline. The SUV clearly provides a more cushy ride as I experienced on the bumpy roads of Mumbai and it wants to be driven at ease which limits the body roll and keeps all the occupants in absolute comfort.

Keeping in tune with the nature of R-Lines, the ride on Tiguan is generally stiff, and the steering wheel is slightly heavy. Even in the Comfort it doesn't get as supple as the Czech which points to a clear direction taken by VW in this one.

Steering too is lighter and easier on the arms, in the Kodiaq making it more suitable for everyday use. Bear in mind that only the L&K gets drive modes and with the Sportline you might have to get used to just one attribute. Not that it will matter to a lot of buyers in this price bracket, the Kodiaq returns a better fuel efficiency of 14.86 kmpl while R-line stops at 12.58 kmpl.

Safety

Kodiaq comes with a self-parking system, VW has 21 L2 ADAS functions.

Cars from Volkswagen Group are known to be safe and sturdy, and both of these SUVs give you a lot of confidence. 9 airbags, TPMS & Hill Hold are standard on both, but the R-Line with its heads up display and 21 Level 2 ADAS functions races ahead. It is a feature that still requires getting used to, even for us journalists who regularly drive ADAS=enabled cars as sensitivity may differ in different products. Nevertheless it is still an important addition, especially for cars this big and premium. The Tiguan and Kodiaq have also secured a 5-star crash test rating in the stringent Euro NCAP crash tests. On the other hand, Kodiaq L&K gets Advanced Driver Attention and Drowsiness Monitor. What I liked and was able to sample in a better way though was a 360 view camera along with a self-parking system.

Looks & Design

With 2 variants, Skoda offers more individuality for the buyer with the Kodiaq.

While both SUVs sit on the same MQB platform from VW, they have pretty distinct design languages. The Kodiaq follows the brand’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language with crisp body lines and a pseudo split headlight design with high-set fog lamps. The Tiguan, meanwhile, subscribes to VW’s latest design theme with clean lines and softer cuts and creases. While there’s extensive use of glossy black on the Sportline the L&K gets more of dark chrome and that illuminated grille just makes it look apart.

R-Line has some appealing colours like Persimmon Red & Cipressino Green.

Both Kodiaq variants run on the same sized 18-inch alloys but they look different from each other. Though the much bigger R-inspired 19-inch wheels of the R-Line make it look a lot more imposing. Of the two it is the Kodiaq that is longer, wider, taller and even has a longer wheelbase but crucially the R-Line has better ground clearance of 176 mm and is lighter too. I didn't get a chance to try it out, but with a car full of occupants and luggage that could matter a lot. Both SUVs have some nice and attractive colours in case you’re looking for some more exclusivity on the roads.

Tech & Interior

VW gets a much bigger 15.1-inch screen, Skoda has a 13-inch unit.

So which of the cabins is likely to impress you more? First seating and while the Tiguan may have seen a 7-seat version earlier in the country, the R-Line comes in a 5-seat avatar while the Kodiaq continues to be 7-seater. When the last row is folded, it also offers better boot space (786 litres vs 652 litres on the VW). It is also the only one of the two which comes with an electric tailgate, adding to practicality as I discovered. Pulling down a heavy tailgate may not be to everyone's liking, the R-Line could do with this feature.

There's good use of chrome inside the Tiguan cabin.

When it's an R-Line , you can never be away from sporty bits inside the cabin. So apart from the sport seats with integrated headrests, metal pedals and extensive use of chrome, what really appeals is 30-colour ambient lighting with an exclusive pattern on the dash. As an enthusiast all these attributes just add to the overall character of the SUV. There’s a massive 15-inch screen that is great to use, and now you also get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Kodiaq gets a smaller 13-inch unit that doesn’t get as many colours or features. Both cabins do not get a lot of physical buttons, something buyers may not like as it does take your attention away from the road even for a bit. Panoramic sunroof, twin wireless chargers and 3-zone climate control on both if these features matter a lot to you.

Kodiaq seats are better equipped, specially in L&K.

The Kodiaq Sportline exclusively gets aluminium pedals and comes with a three-spoke steering wheel. The L&K variant gets a two-spoke unit. The highlight, however, is the ‘Smart Dials’ - three rotary dials positioned on the centre console with integrated displays. The outer two dials provide access to the three-zone climate control system, while the centre dial offers the ability to customise and control up to four in-car functions. I wouldn't call it a gimmick but smart thinking which frees up space on the dash while still giving an option to access features through physical buttons. The R-Line also has something but options are limited. The 13-speaker 725 watt Skoda Canton sound system on the Kodiaq impressed me much more than the 8-speaker system on the VW.

Simply Clever features are present in Kodiaq as well.

If you're looking for the R-Line feel in the Kodiaq, the Sportline variant is for you. It also gets electric front seats which are missing on the Tiguan. However both do not get a ventilation function owing to sport seats. The L&K has a more conventional look and enhanced features like adjustable headrests. Seats get heating, massage and ventilation along with electric adjustment and are a pleasure to use. Finally, if you know Skoda cars well, you know about the Simply Clever features (screen cleaner, tag holder etc) too, which increase the novelty on the Kodiaq.

Prices & Verdict

Both SUVs are identically priced.

The Kodiaq Sportline is the most affordable of the lot, priced at Rs. 46.89 lakh, ex-showroom, while for L&K you’ll need to shell out Rs. 2 lakh more. The R-Line is priced at a little higher Rs. 49 lakh, ex-showroom. The small difference surprised me looking at the fact that while the Tiguan is imported, the Kodiaq is assembled in India. The German SUV also comes with a 4-year standard warranty as well as roadside assistance, along with 3 free services. The Kodiaq, meanwhile, gets a 5-year warranty and 10 years of roadside assistance.

Tiguan R-Line has better dynamics, Kodiaq is a family car.

So in the end, the cars did speak for themselves, and it's good in a way that the pricing isn’t a differentiating factor. Want more practicality and comfort? Your choice of wheels should be Kodiaq L&K as that is the car that is built to take your entire family out in comfort while providing utmost practicality. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is clearly for those who love to be behind the wheel. With its exclusive features and dynamics, which are spot-on, it definitely is a car that raises the bar when it comes to SUVs which are indeed sporty.