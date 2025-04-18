Login
Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement vs Sportline: Differences Explained

We take a look at the differences between the Sportline and Selection L&K (Laurin & Klement) variants of the all-new Kodiaq launched in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 18, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Selection L&K is the more feature loaded variant of the Kodiaq.
  • Sportline gets a range of glossy black styling cues, in line with its sporty persona.
  • Selection L&K costs Rs 2 lakh more than Kodiaq Sportline.

On sale in India since 2017, the Skoda Kodiaq has received a generational update for our market. Having made its global debut in October 2023, the SUV was first showcased in India at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, this January. Much like its predecessor, the new Kodiaq is also offered in two variants - Sportline and Selection L&K (Laurin & Klement), priced at Rs 46.89 lakh and Rs 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Let’s take a look at the differences between the two variants. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: There's Still A Lot To Love!

 

Styling
Skoda Kodiaq L and K vs Sportline Differences Explained 5

The Sportline (Blue), being the sporty variant, gets black styling cues, while the L&K gets dark chrome finishing on the outside

 

There are exterior changes on both variants of the Kodiaq. The Sportline, as its name suggests, is meant to be a sporty version of the SUV, while the L&K is meant to be the more elegant one. As a result, many styling cues on the Sportline, such as the front grille slats and surround, roof rails, D-pillar trim and ORVMs are finished in glossy black. The same bits are finished in dark chrome on the L&K. The latter also gets a horizontal light strip on the front grille. The Sportline comes with a body-coloured rear bumper and side skirts, as well as a sportier rear diffuser. Both variants ride on 18-inch alloy wheels but of different designs. The Sportline gets Soira alloy wheels, while the L&K features Mazeno alloy wheels with aero inserts. 

 

Also Read: Second-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Launched In India At Rs 46.89 Lakh

 

Colours

Skoda Kodiaq L and K vs Sportline Differences Explained 1

Both variants get exclusive colour schemes

 

Offered in seven colour options in total, five metallic colour schemes can be had with either variant of the SUV. These are the Velvet Red, Race Blue, Graphite Grey, Magic Black and  Moon White. When it comes to the remaining two, Steel Grey can solely be had with the Sportline variant, while Bronx Gold Metallic (featured here) is only offered as L&K.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: How Different Are The Two SUVs

 

Interior

Skoda Kodiaq L and K vs Sportline Differences Explained 3

The Sportline (above) gets a sportier interior, while L&K's (below) interior is more comfort-oriented

 

The two variants also have a range of differences on the inside. The Sportline, for instance, gets sports seats up front in black Suedia upholstery with a grey stripe running down the middle. The L&K, meanwhile, features conventional seats up front in Cognac leather upholstery. Other differences include a black dashboard, headliner, and door sills on the Sportline, while the L&K gets a light-coloured headliner, and Cognac-coloured door sills and dashboard trims. The Sportline exclusively gets aluminium pedals and comes with a three-spoke steering wheel. The L&K variant gets a two-spoke unit. 

 

Features

 

The Sportline and the L&K also have a few differences on the equipment front. The Sports seats on the Sportline, while power-adjustable, only offer a heating function, while the seats on the L&K variant come with a massage function, ventilation, as well as heating. The L&K also benefits from a 360-degree camera, and a hands-free parking function, both of which are not offered in Sportline. This gets a simpler rear parking camera instead. Furthermore, the L&K comes with drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport, Off Road, Snow and Individual. Sportline doesn’t have this feature. The L&K also gets additional safety features such as Advanced Driver Attention and Drowsiness Monitor, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and a pre-crash proactive passenger protection system.

 

Price

 

As a result, there is a Rs 2 lakh price difference between the two variants. The L&K, being the more loaded variant, is also the more expensive, priced at Rs 48.69 lakh, while the Sportline can be had for Rs 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Warranty remains the same for both. 
 

  The new Tiguan and Kodiaq have a lot in common under the skin – we see how the two SUVs stack up on paper.
    New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: How Different Are The Two Latest SUVs From VW Group?
  The second-gen Skoda Kodiaq is bigger, packs better features, and offers more power. So, does that make it better than before?
    2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: There's Still A Lot To Love!
  The Kodiaq will be offered in two variants: Sportline and L&K.
    Second-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Launched In India At Rs 46.89 Lakh
  Based on the MQB EVO platform, the second-generation of Skoda's flagship SUV has more interior room and luggage space; to continue as a petrol-only model.
    New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch On April 17; To Be Available In L&K And Sportline Trims
  The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is expected to launch in the coming weeks
    All-New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of India Launch

  We take a look at the differences between the Sportline and Selection L&K (Laurin & Klement) variants of the all-new Kodiaq launched in India
    Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement vs Sportline: Differences Explained
  Apart from the new Sepang Blue race replica livery, the flagship model now comes with launch control, cornering drag torque control, gen-2 race computer and 8-spoke alloy wheels
    2025 TVS Apache RR310 Launched At Rs 2.78 Lakh; Gets New Features And Livery
  The e Vitara is Suzuki's first dedicated electric SUV for global markets and will be Maruti Suzuki's first ever EV for India.
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Get 10 Year Battery Warranty In Global Markets
  Ultraviolette is offering the F77 Mach 2 Recon at a limited time introductory sticker price of 8,499 pounds on-road for all finalized pre-bookings on or before June 30, 2025
    Ultraviolette Forays Into UK Market; Announces Partnership With MotoMondo
  The 2025 edition of the motorcycle arrives without any updates or changes and continues to be offered in a single black paint scheme.
    2025 Kawasaki Eliminator Prices Hiked By Rs 14,000: Now Priced At Rs 5.76 Lakh
  Previews an off-road ready Genesis SUV that will arrive in a few years to lock horns with the likes of Land Rover Defender.
    Genesis X Gran Equator Concept Is A GV80 On Steroids
  This is the second facelift that the S90 has received since it was introduced in 2016. Order books for the car will first open in China
    Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed; Gets Revamped Design, Larger Touchscreen
  The system features radar sensor mounted at both ends of the two-wheeler and alerts the rider through the dash.
    Piaggio's 4D Radar Assistance For Two-Wheelers Debuts On Moto Guzzi Stelvio
  The new Tiguan and Kodiaq have a lot in common under the skin – we see how the two SUVs stack up on paper.
    New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: How Different Are The Two Latest SUVs From VW Group?
  The Kodiaq will be offered in two variants: Sportline and L&K.
    Second-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Launched In India At Rs 46.89 Lakh

