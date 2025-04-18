Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement vs Sportline: Differences Explained

On sale in India since 2017, the Skoda Kodiaq has received a generational update for our market. Having made its global debut in October 2023, the SUV was first showcased in India at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, this January. Much like its predecessor, the new Kodiaq is also offered in two variants - Sportline and Selection L&K (Laurin & Klement), priced at Rs 46.89 lakh and Rs 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Let’s take a look at the differences between the two variants.

Styling



The Sportline (Blue), being the sporty variant, gets black styling cues, while the L&K gets dark chrome finishing on the outside

There are exterior changes on both variants of the Kodiaq. The Sportline, as its name suggests, is meant to be a sporty version of the SUV, while the L&K is meant to be the more elegant one. As a result, many styling cues on the Sportline, such as the front grille slats and surround, roof rails, D-pillar trim and ORVMs are finished in glossy black. The same bits are finished in dark chrome on the L&K. The latter also gets a horizontal light strip on the front grille. The Sportline comes with a body-coloured rear bumper and side skirts, as well as a sportier rear diffuser. Both variants ride on 18-inch alloy wheels but of different designs. The Sportline gets Soira alloy wheels, while the L&K features Mazeno alloy wheels with aero inserts.

Colours

Both variants get exclusive colour schemes

Offered in seven colour options in total, five metallic colour schemes can be had with either variant of the SUV. These are the Velvet Red, Race Blue, Graphite Grey, Magic Black and Moon White. When it comes to the remaining two, Steel Grey can solely be had with the Sportline variant, while Bronx Gold Metallic (featured here) is only offered as L&K.

Interior

The Sportline (above) gets a sportier interior, while L&K's (below) interior is more comfort-oriented

The two variants also have a range of differences on the inside. The Sportline, for instance, gets sports seats up front in black Suedia upholstery with a grey stripe running down the middle. The L&K, meanwhile, features conventional seats up front in Cognac leather upholstery. Other differences include a black dashboard, headliner, and door sills on the Sportline, while the L&K gets a light-coloured headliner, and Cognac-coloured door sills and dashboard trims. The Sportline exclusively gets aluminium pedals and comes with a three-spoke steering wheel. The L&K variant gets a two-spoke unit.

Features

The Sportline and the L&K also have a few differences on the equipment front. The Sports seats on the Sportline, while power-adjustable, only offer a heating function, while the seats on the L&K variant come with a massage function, ventilation, as well as heating. The L&K also benefits from a 360-degree camera, and a hands-free parking function, both of which are not offered in Sportline. This gets a simpler rear parking camera instead. Furthermore, the L&K comes with drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport, Off Road, Snow and Individual. Sportline doesn’t have this feature. The L&K also gets additional safety features such as Advanced Driver Attention and Drowsiness Monitor, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and a pre-crash proactive passenger protection system.

Price

As a result, there is a Rs 2 lakh price difference between the two variants. The L&K, being the more loaded variant, is also the more expensive, priced at Rs 48.69 lakh, while the Sportline can be had for Rs 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Warranty remains the same for both.

