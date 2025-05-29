Iconic Skoda Favorit Hatchback From 1908s Reimagined As Modern-Day Electric Crossover

Czech carmaker Skoda is continuing to look at back at its legendary models for some design inspiration. In a latest interpretation, the brands’ iconic hatch from the 1980s, the Favorit has been given a moden take albeit in an electric form. Skoda’s Modern Solid design language as seen on many recent cars from the brand, has been a basis for the new Favorit concept too.

In its new avatar, the Favorit has grown in proportions.

According to Skoda designer Ljudmil Slavov, the 21st-century Favorit is a clean, simple vehicle which is compact and practical. The idea was to expand the original concept slightly into a crossover rather than a pure hatchback. The Hypnotic headlights are are a highlight and give tribute to the original lamps. Designed to be slim, the lights are framed by partially translucent covers that match the volume of the earlier lights. The face too is unique, quite apart from some of Skoda’s modern EVs.

“I wanted to update the original idea for today, when various SUVs are popular—like the Škoda Kamiq. I also envisioned the new Favorit as an electric vehicle, and a higher body structure allows for better battery placement in the floor,” said Slalov.

The hatch has been reimagined in a racing concept as well.

In addition to what Skoda is calling as a ‘civilian’ version, a racing concept has also been created inspired by the Favorit’s rally heritage. It features prominent bumpers made of soft-touch material, in reference to the original Favorit’s plastic bumpers. The hatchback was first launched in 1987 and later got an estate version as well. However the journey of the nameplate was short-lived as in 1994 it was replaced by another car called the Felicia in the market.