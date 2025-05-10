Skoda Enyaq RS, Enyaq Coupe RS Facelift Debut With Improved Range, Faster Charging

Following the debut of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe facelifts in January 2025, Skoda has now unveiled the upgraded RS variants of both SUVs. As seen with the standard models, both the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe RS receive substantial cosmetic upgrades replete with the new Tech Deck front end along with improvements to the aerodynamics and upgrades to the tech.

On the design front, you now get the sleeker design seen on the standard Enyaq siblings, replete with the split headlamps design and sleeker enclosed grille. As with the remainder of the Enyaq range, here too the Skoda roundel makes way for the ‘SKODA’ word mark on the bonnet. The RS models, however, get slightly revised bumper designs with a more prominent lip and side vents up front along with a redesigned rear bumper to give it a sportier look. The RS siblings also have new aero-optimised wheels – 20-inchers as standard and 21-inchers with performance tyres offered as an option.

Moving to the cabin, the cabin design and layout is the same as before with buyers offered two styling packages to pick from – RS Lounge or RS Suite. The former gets you black suedia microfibre upholstery across multiple interior surfaces and on the seats while the latter replaces the suedia with artificial leather while also offering front seat ventilation function as standard. The RS Lounge also offers sportier contrast stitching on the seats and doors.

On the feature front, the RS siblings benefit from an upgraded ADAS suite along with features such as hands-free or remote parking via the Skoda smartphone app and a parking memory function. The inbuilt navigation system in the touchscreen now also provides real-time road hazard warning, and there are new 45w fast charging USB Type-C ports inside the cabin. Massaging front seats and a gesture-controlled tailgate are standard features.

On the powertrain front, the Enyaq RS and Enyaq Coupe RS continue to be powered by dual electric motors – one on each axle – developing a combined 335 bhp (250 kW), the same as the outgoing model. Aero benefits, however, sees the 0-100 kmph time shrink by 0.1 seconds to 5.4 seconds, though top speed is unchanged at 180 kmph. Stopping power comes via disc brakes at all four corners with twin-piston callipers up front. Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control is offered as an option.

Range too has improved with the RS siblings' larger 84 kWh battery – up from 82 kWh – and reduced coefficient of drag, bumping up claimed range from 541 km and 547 km for the pre-facelift SUV and Coupe to 562 km and 568 km respectively.

Skoda also says that the RS now supports 185 kW DC Fast charging – up from 175 kW – bringing down the 10-80 per cent charge time by 2 mins and putting it at par with the smaller Elroq RS.