Skoda Enyaq RS, Enyaq Coupe RS Facelift Debut With Improved Range, Faster Charging

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia Syros Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To AvoidHonda CB650R, CBR650R With E-Clutch Tech Launched In IndiaVolkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Closed; First Batch AllotedMG Windsor EV 38 kWh In-Depth Review: City Friendly EV Offers Much ValueTriumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: Form And Function | carandbikeMG Windsor EV Real-World Range Tested: 3 Things We Like And 3 Things We Don’t!Kia Syros Review | 3 Reasons | Features, Specifications, Pricing and Rivals
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Skoda Enyaq RS, Enyaq Coupe RS Facelift Debut With Improved Range, Faster Charging

Improved aerodynamics and a marginally larger battery see the facelifted Enyaq RS siblings offer over 560 km of range; DC Fast charging speeds have been bumped up to 185 kW.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Enyaq RS siblings get new 84 kWh battery pack - up from 82 kWh
  • 0-100 kmph time down by 0.1 second to 5.4 sec
  • WLTP range increased to over 560 km

Following the debut of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe facelifts in January 2025, Skoda has now unveiled the upgraded RS variants of both SUVs. As seen with the standard models, both the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe RS receive substantial cosmetic upgrades replete with the new Tech Deck front end along with improvements to the aerodynamics and upgrades to the tech.

 

Also read: Skoda Enyaq, Enyaq Coupe Facelifts Debut With Updated Looks, Revised Powertrains
 

2025 Skoda Enyaq RS facelift 2

On the design front, you now get the sleeker design seen on the standard Enyaq siblings, replete with the split headlamps design and sleeker enclosed grille. As with the remainder of the Enyaq range, here too the Skoda roundel makes way for the ‘SKODA’ word mark on the bonnet. The RS models, however, get slightly revised bumper designs with a more prominent lip and side vents up front along with a redesigned rear bumper to give it a sportier look. The RS siblings also have new aero-optimised wheels – 20-inchers as standard and 21-inchers with performance tyres offered as an option.

 

Also read: Skoda Kylaq Classic Price Hiked; Top-Spec Kylaq Prestige Becomes More Affordable
 

2025 Skoda Enyaq RS facelift 4

Moving to the cabin, the cabin design and layout is the same as before with buyers offered two styling packages to pick from – RS Lounge or RS Suite. The former gets you black suedia microfibre upholstery across multiple interior surfaces and on the seats while the latter replaces the suedia with artificial leather while also offering front seat ventilation function as standard. The RS Lounge also offers sportier contrast stitching on the seats and doors.

 

Also read: Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Also Affected
 

On the feature front, the RS siblings benefit from an upgraded ADAS suite along with features such as hands-free or remote parking via the Skoda smartphone app and a parking memory function. The inbuilt navigation system in the touchscreen now also provides real-time road hazard warning, and there are new 45w fast charging USB Type-C ports inside the cabin. Massaging front seats and a gesture-controlled tailgate are standard features.

2025 Skoda Enyaq RS facelift 3

Also read: Skoda Reveals Electric Motorcycle: Meet The Slavia B Cafe Racer Design Study
 

On the powertrain front, the Enyaq RS and Enyaq Coupe RS continue to be powered by dual electric motors – one on each axle – developing a combined 335 bhp (250 kW), the same as the outgoing model. Aero benefits, however, sees the 0-100 kmph time shrink by 0.1 seconds to 5.4 seconds, though top speed is unchanged at 180 kmph. Stopping power comes via disc brakes at all four corners with twin-piston callipers up front. Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control is offered as an option. 

 

Range too has improved with the RS siblings' larger 84 kWh battery – up from 82 kWh – and reduced coefficient of drag, bumping up claimed range from 541 km and 547 km for the pre-facelift SUV and Coupe to 562 km and 568 km respectively.

2025 Skoda Enyaq RS facelift 1

Skoda also says that the RS now supports 185 kW DC Fast charging – up from 175 kW – bringing down the 10-80 per cent charge time by 2 mins and putting it at par with the smaller Elroq RS. 

# Skoda Auto# Skoda Enyaq# Skoda Enyaq electric SUV# Skoda Enyaq RS iV # Skoda Enyaq RS# Skoda Enyaq RS facelift# Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS facelift# Enyaq RS facelift# Enyaq RS# Enyaq coupe RS# Skoda electric car# Skoda Electric Vehicles# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Shadowy teaser images provide the first glimpse at the upcoming three-row electric SUV.
    Skoda Three-Row Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The Enyaq siblings receive a design update in line with the new Elroq electric SUV along with packing in additional tech inside the cabin.
    Skoda Enyaq, Enyaq Coupe Facelifts Debut With Updated Looks, Revised Powertrains
  • Updated Enyaq to feature Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language and will continue to be offered in SUV and SUV-coupe body styles.
    Skoda Enyaq Facelift Debut On January 8
  • The second-gen Kodiaq was globally unveiled back in October 2023.
    New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For May 2025
  • The Kylaq is Skoda’s smallest offering in India since the discontinued Fabia hatchback.
    Skoda Kylaq Subcompact SUV: In Pictures

Latest News

  • The CB650R with E-Clutch is priced at Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CBR650R E-Clutch is priced at Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB650R, CBR650R With E-Clutch Tech Launched In India
  • Volkswagen India had opened bookings for the Golf GTI on May 5, 2025.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Closed; First Batch Alloted
  • The motorcycle was otherwise offered with a standard warranty of 2 years/ unlimited kilometres
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31
  • The new Monster, as well as the new DesertX will get the new 890 cc, 90-degree, v-twin engine which is currently used in the Panigale V2 and Multistrada V2.
    2026 Ducati DesertX & Monster To Get 890 cc V-Twin Engine
  • The company chalks up its decision to increasing forex rates, which went up by approximately 10 per cent over the past four months
    Mercedes-Benz India Announces Staggered Price Hike For Models Between June And September 2025
  • After the price hike, the MG Windsor EV Pro is now priced at Rs. 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV Pro Bags 8,000 Bookings In 24 Hours; Price Now Hiked By Rs. 60,000
  • The Ducati Panigale V4 R is the brand’s flagship track-focussed superbike that sits between the Panigale V4 S and Ducati’s MotoGP bikes.
    2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R Likely To Be Introduced
  • According to what we’ve been told, the motorcycle will be notably more expensive than the Scrambler 400 X, while sporting a few changes on the cosmetic front
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Coming Soon: All We Know So Far
  • The Kia Clavis is essentially the facelifted Carens that will be sold alongside the latter as a more premium offering. But just how different are they?
    Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?
  • The Speed Triple RX will most likely be a more feature-packed and sportier version of the Speed Triple RS
    Triumph Speed Triple RX Teased; Global Unveil On May 13
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Skoda Enyaq RS, Enyaq Coupe RS Facelift Debut With Improved Range, Faster Charging