New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For May 2025

We previously confirmed that Skoda Auto India will launch the second-generation Kodiaq by the middle of 2025 and now, hot on the heels of introducing the Kylaq subcompact SUV, Skoda India's Brand Director Petr Janeba has confirmed that the new Kodiaq SUV will launch in India in May 2025. Janeba previously told carandbike that the launch of the second-gen Kodiaq depends on whether the brand manages to finish the stock of the first-gen Kodiaq by October 2024 – which has been on sale in India for 7 years.

Unveiled globally in October 2023, the next-gen Kodiaq was spotted on test earlier this year for the first time, revealing its new styling. It also gets a refreshed interior bundled with additional features.

The new Kodiaq is longer by 61mm than its predecessors.

The new Kodiaq gets a fresh design, replete with a new split quad-headlight setup featuring LED Matrix tech. The new 2D Skoda logo sits atop the bonnet while it also gets the signature Skoda butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a slightly larger overall profile than its predecessor. Its side profile highlights squared-off wheel arches, blacked-out ORVMs, and redesigned 20-inch wheels.

Gets new C-shaped wraparound taillamps.

At the rear, the next-gen Kodiaq features C-shaped wraparound taillamps with Skoda lettering in the centre. Unlike the international market, where both 5-seater and 7-seater versions are available, the Indian version is likely to be offered in the 7-seater configuration.

Interior bits include a 13-inch infotainment screen and repositioned gear selector.

As for the interior, the cabin includes a free-standing 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital instrument display, and a head-up display. Notably, the gear selector for the automatic transmission has been moved from the centre console to behind the steering wheel, creating additional storage space.

The international model also gets features including massage seats, four USB-C charging ports, a 14-speaker Canton sound system, and a 15W wireless charging box for two smartphones with an in-built cooling function, while most of these features will be carried over to the Indian-spec version as well. As for safety, the Kodiaq will also come equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

To continue with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

Built on Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform, the Kodiaq, even in its second generation, will be launched as a petrol-only offering, and will continue with the 2.0-litre, EA888 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which produces 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and is likely to be paired with a DSG automatic, like before. The new Kodiaq will continue to be locally assembled, at the company’s plant in Maharashtra.

Currently, the Kodiaq is available in a single, fully-loaded L&K variant, which is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). When the new Kodiaq arrives in India next year, expect prices to breach the Rs 40 lakh mark, with the range-topping model expected to inch closer to Rs 50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The new-generation Skoda Kodiaq will continue to compete with the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and its sibling, the Volkswagen Tiguan.

