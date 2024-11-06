Skoda Kylaq Subcompact SUV: In Pictures

Skoda India has expanded its passenger vehicle lineup with the launch of the Kylaq subcompact SUV. Prices for the Kylaq start at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new subcompact SUV in town will commence on December 2, 2024, followed by its public showcase at Bharat Mobility Global Expo on January 17, 2025. Subsequently, deliveries are slated to begin on January 27, 2025.

The Kylaq is Skoda’s smallest offering in India since the discontinued Fabia hatchback.

The name ‘Kylaq’ is one of the five names shortlisted by the brand through a contest earlier this year.

It is built on the same MQB-A0 IN platform as the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun, and Virtus models.

The Kylaq is instantly identified as a Skoda vehicle through the brand’s design language and the baby Kushaq look it bears.

It is also the first Skoda car in India to feature the new ‘Modern Solid’ design language.

The fascia features a prominent upright butterfly grille flowing into slim LED DRLs. The headlamps are positioned slightly lower, and the bumper gets central air vents.

The rear shares its design with the larger Kushaq, though it gets simpler-looking square taillamps.

In terms of size, the Kylaq measures 3,995 mm long, 1,783 mm wide, and 1,619 mm tall and sits on a 2,566 mm wheelbase.

The boot space is rated to be 446 litres.

Inside, the Kylaq borrows much of its cabin layout from the Kushaq, including the dashboard design, two-spoke steering, climate control panel, and more.

The feature list includes a 10-inch infotainment screen, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, front seat ventilation, and a lot more.

The Kylaq will be exclusively offered with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that churns out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.