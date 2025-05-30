Login
Top Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India

Because every drop of fuel counts, especially when petrol prices tend to give you a mild heart attack.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2025

Story

Highlights

    Let’s face it—fuel prices in India don’t like to stay still. One day it’s Rs 95, and before you know it, you're Googling “cheapest fuel near me.” But here’s the good news: you don’t need to wait for a fuel price drop to save money. You can actually get more kilometres out of every litre by just tweaking how you drive (and of course, maintaining your car). In this article, we’ll share simple, practical, and budget-friendly tips to help you boost your car’s mileage—no mechanical degree required.

    Story

    1. Drive Smooth, Drive Smart

    Your accelerator pedal isn’t a launch button.

    Aggressive driving, sudden acceleration, and hard braking eat up fuel faster than you think. Instead, maintain a steady speed, accelerate gently, and anticipate stops in advance. Your car will thank you, and so will your wallet.

    Pro Tip: Stick to speeds between 50–70 km/h for best fuel efficiency on Indian roads.

    Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 3

    2. Don’t Ride the Clutch

    It’s not a footrest, folks.

    A common (bad) habit among Indian drivers is to keep one foot resting lightly on the clutch. Bad idea. This not only increases clutch wear but also reduces fuel efficiency. Only press the clutch when you need to change gears.

    Pro Tip: Almost all new cars now come with a dead pedal for your left foot. Ditch the car that doesn’t have one. 

    Story

    3. Keep Tyres Properly Inflated

    Underinflated tyres = overconsumption of fuel.

    Driving with low tyre pressure increases rolling resistance, which makes your engine work harder. Check your tyre pressure every two weeks and keep it at the manufacturer’s recommended levels.

    Pro Tip: Proper tyre pressure also improves ride comfort, reduces erratic tyre wear and increases tyre life.

    Story

    4. Service Your Car Regularly

    A healthy engine is a fuel-efficient engine.

    Skipping car service is like skipping doctor check-ups—it works fine until it doesn’t. Dirty air filters, clogged fuel injectors, or old engine oil can all lower your mileage. Follow your car’s service schedule to keep it running like new.

    Pro Tip: Different cars have different service schedules. Some can go longer without one, some can’t. Check your manufacturer’s service schedule.  

    Story

    5. Lighten the Load

    Your car isn’t a mini godown.

    Carrying unnecessary weight—like that gym bag from last new year resolution, or 3 crates of water bottles from the last wedding reception, or unnecessary stuff that you can’t get yourself to dump away— it forces your engine to use more fuel. Clean out your boot and backseat. Only keep essentials in the car.

    Pro Tip: Porsche reduces weight to improve performance; you can do too to improve mileage. 

    BMW X3 Web 17

    6. Avoid Excessive Idling

    No, idling doesn’t “warm up” the engine anymore.

    Modern cars don’t need more than a few seconds to warm up. Keeping the engine on while waiting at a signal or during long halts burns unnecessary fuel. If you're stopping for more than 60 seconds, it's smarter to switch the engine off.

    Pro Tip: But if you do have an old diesel, it's better to let it up to the working temperature before heading out. 

    Tata Altroz CNG Web 10

    7. Use the Right Gear

    High RPMs = High fuel bills.

    Driving in the right gear for your speed helps reduce engine strain on the engine, thus reducing fuel consumption. Don’t rev your car unnecessarily—shift up early and down when needed. Don’t let the engine stutter either, as it increases the consumption. Especially in city traffic, good gearshift habits make a big difference.

    Pro Tip: Listen to the engine. It tells you always when the right time is to shift. 

    Story

    8. Limit AC Usage (If and When Possible)

    We get it—it’s hot. But moderation helps.

    Using the air conditioner puts an extra load on the engine, which means slightly lower mileage. If the weather is pleasant, try rolling down the windows at times. However, at higher speeds (like on highways), it's actually more efficient to use AC than drive with windows down due to drag.

    Pro Tip: Reducing the temperature all the way down to 16 degrees will never be achievable in reality. Use temperatures like 21-24 degree,s as it is more achievable and still pleasant. 

    Story

    9. Plan Your Trips Wisely

    Shorter route = less fuel = more savings.

    Multiple short trips consume more fuel than one long, well-planned journey. Club your errands together and avoid peak traffic hours when possible. Google Maps is your best friend here and is almost always accurate.

    Pro Trip: Don’t try to beat the ETA on maps. You will beat a few minutes at most, but at what cost?

    Whats App Image 2025 05 30 at 18 12 57

    10. Use Quality Fuel

    Cheap fuel may cost more in the long run.

    Stick to reputable fuel stations. Adulterated or low-quality fuel affects engine performance and reduces mileage. Some premium fuels also offer detergents that keep your engine cleaner and more efficient.

    Pro Tip: Higher octane fuel burns better, thus helping with engine longevity and improving performance as well as mileage. 

     

    Conclusion

    You don’t have to change your car to improve fuel efficiency—just change the way you drive and care for it. With a few smart habits and regular maintenance, you can go farther on every litre of fuel. Whether you’re driving a small hatchback or a large SUV, these tips work for everyone navigating India’s unique road conditions. 

