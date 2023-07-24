Honda Reveals Fuel Efficiency Figures Of Upcoming Elevate SUV

Japanese carmaker Honda is all set to enter the lucrative compact SUV segment in India with the Elevate SUV. The soon to be launched car will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, recently launched Kia Seltos facelift, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. The company has already announced that the Elevate will share its drivetrain options with the Honda City and now its fuel efficiency figures have been revealed.

The SUV is powered by the 1.5 L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with both CVT and 6-speed manual transmission options. The car though will not get the strong hybrid powertrain also seen on the Honda City. According to Honda the manual transmission version of the Elevate will deliver 15.31 kmpl while the CVT promises slightly higher 16.92 kmpl.

The company has also shared that on the manual model driving force has increased by 8% for better acceleration while the gear ratio has also been optimized for smoother gear shifting and driving comfort. The SUV is expected to be launched in the market in the month of September.



