Honda Elevate Available With 360-Degree Camera, But There’s A Catch!

Only limited to a few states for the month of May, the Elevate Apex ‘Summer’ Edition includes a 360-degree camera as a retrofit at the dealership.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Offered with V trim only
  • Available with both manual and CVT automatic
  • Price drop of around Rs 35,000/-

Some dealerships across India are offering a limited Honda Elevate Apex ‘Summer’ Edition. Based on the V trim, this limited edition of the C-SUV offers a 360-degree camera as a retrofit at the dealership, and this offer is available only for the month of May. 

Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12 86 Lakh

Honda India hasn’t offered the 360-degree camera with the Elevate yet. But if potential buyers want to get their hands on the Elevate Apex ‘Summer’ Edition, the dealership will replace the touchscreen offered in the V trim with a 9-inch Blaupunkt touchscreen, which will support the 360-degree view. The additional cameras for the 360-degree feature will also be fitted by the dealership. This setup will have a two-year warranty at the dealership level. 

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12.86 Lakh

Story

Also ReadHonda City, Amaze, Elevate Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 88,000 In June 2024

 

Additionally, the V trim has also received a price drop of around Rs 35,000. Over which the buyer will need to pay for the Apex Edition kit.  The Apex Edition gets you airbag-compatible seat covers, special ivory and black interior panels, an ‘Apex’ logo, rhythmic ambient light, cushions, and black spoilers for an additional cost of Rs 50,000. The offer is available for both manual and CVT automatic versions of the V trim.

Interested buyers who want to opt for the Elevate’s Apex ‘Summer’ Edition will need to contact their nearest Honda dealership, since Honda India isn’t offering this feature from the factory.

