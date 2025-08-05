HomeNews & Reviews
Tata Harrier Adventure X, Safari Adventure X Plus Launched; Prices Start At Rs 18.99 Lakh

The Harrier is offered in both X and X Plus variants while the Safari only gets the X Plus.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Tata Harrier Adventure X is priced from Rs 18.99 lakh
  • Tata Safari Adventure X Plus starts at Rs 19.99 lakh
  • Gets features such as ADAS, 360-degree cameras and more

Tata Motors has revamped the variant lineup of the Harrier and Safari SUVs in a bid to streamline the range. The main highlight over here is the introduction of a new Adventure X persona, which comprises two variants for the Harrier and one for the Safari model. The former gets it in the form of Adventure X and X Plus, while the latter gets it in the X Plus only. Prices for the Harrier start at Rs 18.99 lakh for the manual diesel, while the Safari starts at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales July 2025: Mahindra, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Hyundai Sales Decline 

 Tata Safari Harrier Adventure Variants 1
 

While the exterior of the Harrier and Safari remains unchanged in their updated Adventure variants, it's the interior styling and feature set that truly distinguish them. Tata Motors has brought down a bunch of features from the top-spec models to the one below Adventure trims. The highlight additions include 360-degree cameras, ADAS suite, quad disc braking, electronic parking brake, and ESP. These features are common additions to the Adventure X Plus trim of both SUVs.  
 Tata Harrier Adventure Variants

 

Variants  Tata Harrier MT Prices Tata Safari MT Prices 
Adventure X  Rs 18.99 lakh  -- 
Adventure X Plus Rs 19.34 lakh  Rs 19.99 lakh 


The newly introduced Tata Harrier variants are priced lower than the models they replace. Specifically, the new Harrier Adventure X and Adventure X+ are roughly Rs 55,000 more affordable than the previous Adventure versions. The same approach has been applied to the Safari Adventure X Plus variant as well. 

 

Also Read: Tata Punch Surpasses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
 Tata Safari Harrier Adventure Variants 2

 

The Adventure X trim continues to be offered in the seaweed Green exterior shade, which is also offered on the higher-end variants. As for the interior, it gets a dual-tone black and tan cabin theme. Similarly, the Safari Adventure X+ sports a Supernova Copper exterior – also offered on the top-spec variant – and a brown leatherette upholstery.  
 Tata Safari Adventure Variants
 

The Harrier and the Safari in the Adventure persona continue to use the 2.0-litre, diesel unit that develops 168 bhp and 350 Nm. Although prices for the 6-speed manual have been announced now, the Adventure variants will also be offered with the 6-speed automatic.

 

Here is the revised variant lineup along with their prices, respectively. Do note these prices are for the MT variants and are valid till October 31, 2025.  

Tata Harrier Safari Prices
