Hero Xoom 125 Road Test, Review: Better Than The Best?MG Cyberster Review: Standing Out In Silence Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term ReportTwo-Wheeler Sales July 2025: Bajaj Auto Registers Dip; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness GrowthYamaha MT-15 2.0 DLX Launched At Rs 1.81 Lakh; Gains Colour TFT Display
2026 Volvo XC60 Review: SUV Gets A Major Refresh2026 Volvo XC60 Review: SUV Gets A Major Refresh2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review: Better ride quality and new features | carandbike
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Auto Sales July 2025: Mahindra, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Hyundai Sales Decline

Here’s a look at how all the major automotive companies in India fared in July 2025
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 2, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki’s sales only increased by less than 1 per cent.
  • Mahindra experienced a notable 20 per cent increase in sales.
  • Tata’s sales fell by 11 per cent.

July 2025 represented a mixed bag for the Indian auto sector, with a few companies having seen a growth in sales, while others registered a decline in year-over-year sales in India. Companies such as Hyundai and Tata Motors saw their sales fall, while companies like Mahindra and Kia experienced an increase in the number of units sold. Here’s how all the major automotive companies in India fared in July 2025. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked
 

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Jimny ownership review image 27

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, had a mixed month in terms of sales, registering a decrease in the number of Utility Vehicles sold, which was offset by a rise in the company’s Mini and Compact cars. The company recorded domestic sales of 1,37,776 units in July, which is only 313 units higher than its sales number in July 2024. The company’s total exports (commercial vehicles included) stood at 31,745, up from  23,985, which represents a rise of nearly 32 per cent. The total sales number (1,80,526, domestic + exports, commercial vehicles included), was 3.13 per cent higher than its number in July 2024 (1,75,041).
 

The Company’s cars in the Mini segment (Alto + S-Presso) continued to fall, with sales of 6,822 units (down by 31.5 per cent), while its Compact range experienced a healthy growth, up from 58,682 units to 65,667 units (11.9 per cent growth). It should also be noted that the Dzire was the company’s highest-selling model with nearly 20,800 unit sales. However, the company witnessed a drop in utility vehicle sales, which fell from 56,302 units in the same period last year to 52,773 units last month. The company also sold 173 units of the Ciaz, which will soon be discontinued, alongside 12,341 units of the Eeco. The company also sold 8,211 units to Toyota, as part of their global arrangement.

 

Also Read:  Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 3 Lakh Units Production Milestone
 

Mahindra Automotive

Mahindra XEV 9 E 14 44e9e05c88

Mahindra had a strong showing in July 2025. The carmaker sold 49,871 passenger vehicles in the domestic market, which represents an increase of 20 per cent. The manufacturer’s cumulative passenger vehicle sales figure (exports included) was 50,835 vehicles. 
 

Commenting on the company’s sales figures, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said, “In July, we achieved SUV sales of 49,871 units, a growth of 20%, and total vehicle sales of 83,691 units, a 26% growth compared to the same month last year. Our SUV growth has been supported by the recent launch of XUV 3XO 'REVX' Series & the commencement of deliveries for Pack two variants of the BE 6 and XUV 9E models.”

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A Decade
 

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Creta Electric image 47

Hyundai’s sales continued to fall in India, with the company registering yet another dip in July 2025. The company cumulatively sold 60,073 units in the month, which represents a decline in sales by 6.95 per cent, down from the 64,563 units sold in July 2024. The company’s domestic sales during the period fell by 10.28 per cent, from 49,013 units to 43,973 units, while exports grew marginally from 15,550 units to 16,100 units. 
 

Commenting on the sales numbers, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, While the overall auto industry has seen some softness in recent months, we remain optimistic with the onset of the festive season and are fully geared up with robust supply and exciting product offerings. At HMIL, we continue to stay focused on delivering enhanced value and innovation to our customers and with the upcoming state-of-the-art facility at Talegaon, we are well positioned to adapt to market movements.”

 

Also Read: Tata Motors To Acquire Commercial Vehicle Giant Iveco For $ 4.34 Billion
 

Tata Motors

Tata Harrier ev image 1

Tata Motors was another manufacturer that was a victim of insipid sales last month. The company sold 40,175 units during the month, down from the sale of 44,954 units in July 2024, an 11 per cent year-over-year decline. The company’s domestic sales went down by 12 per cent, from 44,954 units in July 2024 to 40,175 units last month. The company’s EV sales, however, increased by 42 per cent, from 5,027 units in July 2024 to 7,124 last month. 

 

Also Read: MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Launched In India At Rs 74.99 lakh
 

MG Motor India

MG Windsor PRO 14

MG Motor India sold 6678 units in July 2025, registering its highest monthly sales in the process. This represents a notable increase of 46 per cent over the 4575 units sold in July 2024. In July 2025, MG launched two new products in India, both of which will be retailed through its Select channel of premium dealerships. These new products include the Cyberster, a two-door, open-top roadster, priced at Rs 75 lakh, and the M9 luxury MPV at Rs 69.90 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 17.99 Lakh
 

Kia India

Kia Carens Clavis EV image 1

Kia India’s sales saw an uptick in July 2025 with the sale of 22,135 units in the domestic market. This represents a year-over-year increase of 8 per cent over the 20,507 units sold in July 2024. The company also exported 2590 units during the course of the month. 
 

Kia launched the all-electric version of the Carens Clavis in India in July 2025. Priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Carens Clavis EV is the most affordable all-electric product from the brand in India as of now. The EV is nearly identical to its internal combustion engine counterpart on the cosmetic front, with only small, EV-specific changes. The Carens Clavis EV shares its running gear with the Hyundai Creta Electric, and is offered with two battery sizes – 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh.

 

Also Read: Honda N-One e: Revealed As Brand’s Smallest EV Yet; Has Range Of Up To 270 KM
 

Honda Cars India

Honda Amaze image 4

Honda Cars India cumulatively sold 7524 cars in July 2025, which represents a minor 2.59 per cent increase in sales for the manufacturer. A deeper look into the numbers shows that the company’s domestic sales continue to fall, while exports continue to increase. The carmaker’s domestic sales for the month stood at 4050 units, which is a 12.4 per cent drop over July 2024, when domestic sales stood at 4,624 units. Exports, however, went up by 28 per cent, up from 2,710 units to 3,474 units. 

# Auto Sales 2025# Mahindra Sales July 2025# Maruti Sales July 2025# MG Sales July 2025# Kia Sales July 2025# Hyundai Sales July 2025# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

