Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 3 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Mahindra Auto has announced achieving a production milestone for its XUV700 SUV. Since its launch in August 2021, the company has rolled out a total of 3 lakh units. It reached the 1 lakh unit mark in May 2023, followed by the 2 lakh milestone in June 2024. To keep pace with demand, the company has scaled up its production capacity on multiple occasions.

Over time, the automaker has introduced several special editions of the SUV, with the latest being the Ebony Edition. This edition sports a stealthy black exterior, complemented by dark-themed design elements such as a blacked-out grille and 18-inch alloy wheels. A similar darkened theme continues for the interior as well.



Mahindra also phased out the 5-seat variants of the XUV700 in the Indian market earlier this year. The XUV700 was initially available in multiple seating configurations, including 5, 6, and 7 seats. Now it is only available in 6- and 7-seat formats. Currently, prices for the SUV range from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom), with the recently launched Ebony Edition sitting at the top of the line.

The Mahindra XUV700 is available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre oil burner producing up to 182 bhp and 420 Nm (450 Nm with the automatic gearbox). Both engines are paired with manual and automatic transmission options.



Spy shots of what appeared to be a facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV700 test mule have surfaced online in recent months. This suggests that a mid-cycle update for the SUV could arrive as early as next year. Another update expected for the XUV700 is a possible name change. Mahindra has already trademarked the names XUV 3XO, XUV 5XO, and XUV 7XO, with the XUV 3XO being the first to adopt the new nomenclature. The XUV700 facelift will likely be launched in August 2026, bearing the new ‘XUV 7XO’ nameplate.

