Mahindra XUV700 5-Seat Variants Discontinued In India

Mahindra has phased out the 5-seat variants of the XUV700 in the Indian market. Launched in 2021, the XUV700 was initially available in multiple seating configurations, including 5, 6, and 7 seats. Going forward, the SUV will be sold exclusively in 6- and 7-seat formats within the country, effectively making it a three-row-only offering. While the 5-seat configuration has been discontinued in India, the SUV-maker continues to offer this variant in select overseas markets such as Australia.

Previously, the 5-seater setup was available in several trims, including the base MX, AX3 (now discontinued), and AX5. With the update, the MX, AX5, and AX5 S trims are now offered solely in a 7-seat layout. The top-spec AX7 and AX7L variants continue to be available in 6- or 7-seat configurations. Here is the list of variants that are currently on sale, along with their ex-showroom prices, respectively.

Petrol Variants Prices Diesel Variants Prices MX Petrol MT – 7-seat Rs 14.49 lakh MX Diesel MT – 7-seat Rs 14.99 lakh MX Petrol MT (E) – 7-seat Rs 14.99 lakh MX Diesel MT (E) – 7-seat Rs 15.49 lakh AX5 S Petrol MT – 7-seat Rs 16.89 lakh MX Diesel MT (E) – 7-seat Rs 15.49 lakh AX5 S Petrol (E) – 7-seat Rs 17.39 lakh AX5 S Diesel MT – 7-seat Rs 17.74 lakh AX5 Petrol MT – 7-seat Rs 18.34 lakh AX5 S Diesel MT (E) – 7-seat Rs 18.24 lakh AX5 S Petrol AT – 7-seat Rs 18.64 lakh AX5 Diesel MT – 7-seat Rs 19.04 lakh AX5 Petrol MT (E) – 7-seat Rs 18.84 lakh AX5 S Diesel AT – 7-seat Rs 19.24 lakh AX5 Petrol AT – 7-seat Rs 19.94 lakh AX5 Diesel AT – 7-seat Rs 20.64 lakh AX7 Petrol MT – 7-seat Rs 19.49 lakh AX7 Diesel MT – 7-seat Rs 19.99 lakh AX7 Petrol MT – 6-seat Rs 19.69 lakh AX7 Diesel MT – 6-seat Rs 20.20 lakh AX7 Petrol AT – 7-seat Rs 21 lakh AX7 Diesel AT – 7-seat Rs 21.70 lakh AX7 Petrol AT – 6-seat Rs 21.20 lakh AX7 Diesel AT – 6-seat Rs 21.89 lakh AX7 L Petrol AT – 7-seat Rs 23.19 lakh AX7 Diesel AWD AT – 7-seat Rs 22.89 lakh AX7 L Petrol AT – 6-seat Rs 23.39 lakh AX7 L Diesel MT – 7-seat Rs 22.24 lakh AX7 Ebony Edition MT/AT 6-7-seat Rs 19.64 lakh – Rs 23.04 lakh AX7 L Ebony Edition MT/AT 6-7-seat Rs 22.39 lakh - Rs 25.14 lakh

Earlier this year, Mahindra revised the pricing of the XUV700, reducing the cost of select top-end variants by up to Rs 75,000. Currently, prices for the SUV range from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom), with the recently launched Ebony Edition sitting at the top of the line.

The Mahindra XUV700 is available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre oil burner producing up to 182 bhp and 420 Nm (450 Nm with the automatic gearbox). Both engines are paired with manual and automatic transmission options.