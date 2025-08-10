 Maruti-Suzuki-Grand-Vitara-Phantom-Blaq-Edition-Unveiled

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition in the Indian market. Essentially a special edition version of the Grand Vitara SUV, this version is centred around an all-black theme and gets a range of cosmetic changes over the standard version of the SUV. Mechanically, however, it remains identical to the standard model. This edition will solely be offered with the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant of the SUV, and prices for which will be announced in the coming days.

The Phantom Blaq edition of the Grand Vitara is finished in a matte black shade and comes with blacked-out elements all around. The chrome bits on the bumper and roof rails have all been painted black in keeping with the theme of the variant. Other changes include new alloy wheels, also finished in black. Aside from the changes to the exterior, the car also gets an all-black interior with black upholstery and champagne gold accents.

The list of features offered in this version of the Grand Vitara includes a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a Clarion sound system, a head-up display, a wireless charger and a 360-degree camera. The list of safety features on the SUV includes 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Sensors, and 3-point seat belts with reminders.

On the powertrain front, the Grand Vitara strong hybrid features a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The petrol motor develops 91 bhp and 122 Nm, while the electric motor produces 79 bhp and 141 Nm. The total system output stands at 114 bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT gearbox as standard.



