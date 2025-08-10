 Maruti-Suzuki-Grand-Vitara-Phantom-Blaq-Edition-Unveiled

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Updated Citroen Aircross Spied On TestMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition UnveiledMahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In NepalVLF Mobster India Launch On September 25Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3 To Be Upgraded Under ‘2.0 Strategy’
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Unlimit Weekends | The Perfect Day of Road Trips, Fabulous Views, Meeting Friends & New ExperiencesKTM 390 ADVENTURE X Vs TRIUMPH SCRAMBLER 400 X COMPARISON REVIEWKTM 390 ADVENTURE X Vs TRIUMPH SCRAMBLER 400 X COMPARISON REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE.05VinFast VF7Mercedes-AMG CLE 53Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberBenelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Royal Enfield Himalayan 750Suzuki E-Access
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition Unveiled

The Phantom Blaq Edition is essentially a special edition version of the Grand Vitara SUV, centred around an all-black theme
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a range of blacked out exterior styling cues.
  • Features an all-black interior.
  • No change on the powertrain front.

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition in the Indian market. Essentially a special edition version of the Grand Vitara SUV, this version is centred around an all-black theme and gets a range of cosmetic changes over the standard version of the SUV. Mechanically, however, it remains identical to the standard model. This edition will solely be offered with the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant of the SUV, and prices for which will be announced in the coming days.

 

Also Read: Suzuki Wagon R Hits 1 Crore Cumulative Global Sales Mark
 Maruti-Suzuki-Grand-Vitara-Phantom-Blaq-Edition-Unveiled

The Phantom Blaq edition of the Grand Vitara is finished in a matte black shade and comes with blacked-out elements all around. The chrome bits on the bumper and roof rails have all been painted black in keeping with the theme of the variant. Other changes include new alloy wheels, also finished in black. Aside from the changes to the exterior, the car also gets an all-black interior with black upholstery and champagne gold accents. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked
 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition Unveiled

The list of features offered in this version of the Grand Vitara includes a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a Clarion sound system, a head-up display, a wireless charger and a 360-degree camera. The list of safety features on the SUV includes 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Sensors, and 3-point seat belts with reminders.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Crosses 1 Lakh Exports Milestone
 

On the powertrain front, the Grand Vitara strong hybrid features a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The petrol motor develops 91 bhp and 122 Nm, while the electric motor produces 79 bhp and 141 Nm. The total system output stands at 114 bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT gearbox as standard.


 

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara# Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition# Grand Vitara# Grand Vitara prices# Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition# Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq# Grand Vitara Phantom Black Edition# Grand Vitara Black Edition# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The prices for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx have also been hiked, and now range from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.95 lakh
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked
  • India's leading carmaker is finally ready to launch its first electric car in the market, but will the EV now have a new identity?
    Maruti Suzuki To Drop E Vitara Name For Its First EV? E-SUV Spotted On Test With New Identity
  • With the dispatch of 69,000 units overseas, the Fronx has also become the company’s most exported passenger vehicle from India in FY 2024-25
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Crosses 1 Lakh Exports Milestone
  • Maruti Suzuki has also consequently announced a price increase of 0.8 per cent across the XL6 lineup
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked
  • The E Vitara will be launched in India on September 3 and will be the first electric car from the brand in India
    Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Launch Date Confirmed

Latest News

  • The exterior of the updated model is expected to receive minor changes, while most of the attention is likely focused on the interior and added features.
    Updated Citroen Aircross Spied On Test
  • The Phantom Blaq Edition is essentially a special edition version of the Grand Vitara SUV, centred around an all-black theme
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition Unveiled
  • The BE 6 is priced at NR 57 lakh (Rs 35.66 lakh), while the XEV 9e, can be had for about NR 69 lakh (Rs 41 lakh)
    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In Nepal
  • The Mobster will be the first ICE scooter from the company to go on sale in India
    VLF Mobster India Launch On September 25
  • Citroen has rolled out a new 2.0 phase which entails product upgrades, network expansion and more.
    Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3 To Be Upgraded Under ‘2.0 Strategy’
  • Vietnamese carmaker is kicking off its India innings with two electric SUVs, and has just registered the design of a larger, three-row model.
    VinFast Limo Green 7-Seat E-SUV Design Registered In India
  • The Thruxton 400 shares its platform with the Speed 400 but draws significant design inspiration from its larger Thruxton siblings. Here's a closer look at the motorcycle in detail.
    Triumph Thruxton 400: In Pictures
  • The highest benefits of up to Rs 1.22 lakh are being offered on the Elevate SUV
    Honda Amaze, City, Elevate Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh In August 2025
  • Bugatti has launched a ‘Programme Solitaire’ coachbuilding service with a bespoke ‘Brouillard’ that’s a 1,600hp tribute to Ettore’s horse
    One-Off Bugatti Brouillard Unveiled As A Tribute To Ettore’s Horse Under New Solitaire Program
  • The images reveal that the new T-Roc’s design will be similar to the current generation of the Tiguan SUV
    New Volkswagen T-Roc Caught Fully Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition Unveiled