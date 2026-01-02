Maruti Suzuki Alto Leads Revival Of Entry-Level Car Sales For MSIL In December 2025

After months of plummeting sales, demand for Maruti Suzuki's entry-level cars hit a new high in December, ostensibly benefiting from the lowering of prices following the reduction in goods and services tax (GST). Maruti Suzuki registered wholesales of 14,225 units of its ‘Mini’ category of cars in the final month of 2025, a near-92 per cent increase year-on-year, and its highest sales in the segment in FY2025-26. Of this, it was the venerable Alto K10 that accounted for nearly 10,800 units, with sales of the S-Presso crossing 3,000 units, a senior Maruti Suzuki official confirmed to car&bike.

Alto, S-Presso Production Ramped Up As Bookings Rise

On a media call, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, confirmed the company currently holds bookings for the Alto and S-Presso worth over one-and-a-half month's supply. While Banerjee refrained from sharing the number of pending bookings, a production filing reveals Maruti produced 19,187 units of its ‘Mini’ cars in December – the highest production volume for this category in calendar year 2025.

Sales of the Alto K10 were sluggish all through 2025, before witnessing a surge late in the year.

However, the ramp up in production of the Alto and S-Presso has come at the cost of reduced production for some other models in the portfolio, according to Banerjee.

“In December, we have been able to cater to the [mini car] demand only because we have been able to reduce some other models' growth, but that is practically not possible every month because [in] other segments also, there is a huge waiting. Our network stock opening was very low in the beginning of December. Now in January, we have almost no vehicles. We need to do a balancing act, as we are also trying to serve the customers who are trying to upgrade to a four wheeler”, Banerjee told car&bike.

Entry-Level Sales Revitalised With Huge Price Cut

Sales of Maruti's entry-level cars have been on the rise since India rolled out reduced GST rates late in September 2025. Maruti has registered growing sales figures for the Alto and S-Presso every month starting October, reaching its highest point yet in this fiscal year in December. Following the cut in GST rates, Maruti introduced additional discounts on the Alto and S-Presso, which led to their prices being reduced by more than Rs 1 lakh, and bringing their starting ex-showroom prices to under Rs 4 lakh. The Alto K10 starts at Rs 3.70 lakh, while the slow-selling S-Presso starts at Rs 3.50 lakh.

S-Presso, at a starting price of Rs 3.50 lakh, is the most affordable Maruti Suzuki car today.

Banerjee pointed out that while growth in demand was strong in the top 100 cities in terms of sales, sales of the Alto and S-Presso have grown even more in smaller cities and towns beyond the top 100 cities.

However, it remains to be seen if this momentum will carry over into 2026. While a bevy of carmakers have announced price hikes that will eat away at some of the GST benefits, Maruti Suzuki is yet to do so. Banerjee hinted the company may decide to increase prices of its entry-level cars in about a month's time, once pending orders have been fulfilled.