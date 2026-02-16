Jeep Meridian Track Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 35.95 Lakh

Jeep has launched a new special edition of the Meridian SUV at Rs 35.95 lakh (ex-showroom), with a mandatory accessory package adding an additional Rs 9,200 to the price. Called the Meridian Track Edition, the special edition is based on the top-spec Meridian Overland and is available with the familiar 2.0-litre diesel engine and in 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options. Compared to the Overland, the Track Edition costs a premium of roughly Rs 43,000 (including the accessory pack).



Variant Price (ex-showroom)* 2.0 Diesel AT 4x2 Track Edition Rs 35.95 lakh 2.0 Diesel AT 4x4 Track Edition Rs 37.82 lakh

*Mandatory accessory pack Rs 9,200 more



Cosmetically, the Track Edition gets edition-specific enhancements such as a new bonnet decal, Track Edition badging and darkened cosmetic finish to the grille, exterior moulding and badges. The special edition rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.



The cabin features the same dual-tone Tupelo interior as the standard Meridian Overland but now features Track Edition badging. In-line with the updated Meridian, the Track Edition also gets the 140 mm sliding middle row seats.



On the feature front, you get all the bells and whistles from the Meridian Overland, including powered and ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS tech.

Under the hood, the SUV continues to come with the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. A 9-speed automatic is standard.