Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched At Rs 26.78 Lakh
- Costs Rs 27,000 more than the standard Compass Model S
- Changes only limited to cosmetic enhancements
- Diesel AT gets option of 4x4 drivetrain
Jeep India has introduced yet another special edition to its range, this time based on the fully loaded Compass. The new Compass Track Edition has been launched at Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the fully-kitted Model S variant of the SUV. The special edition gets a host of cosmetic tweaks to distinguish it from the standard model though it gets no additional features. The special edition roughly costs Rs 27,000 more than the standard Compass Model S.
|Model
|2.0D MT
|2.0D AT
|2.0D AT 4x4
|Jeep Compass Track Edition
|Rs 26.78 lakh
|Rs 28.64 lakh
|Rs 30.58 lakh
All prices ex-showroom
Also read: GST 2.0 Effect: Jeep India Announces Revised Prices For SUV Range; Prices Cut By Up To Rs 4.84 Lakh
Starting with the exterior, the Compass Track Edition gets edition-specific decals and badging, along with piano black inserts in the grille. The special edition SUV features 18-inch black-finished wheels with beige highlights.
Also read: Jeep Compass, Meridian Trail Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 25.41 Lakh
Moving to the cabin, the Track Edition gets new Tupello leatherette seat covers along with darkened chrome detailing. Also unique to the edition is the contrast beige stitching on the seats, doors and dashboard as well as new floor mats. In terms of features, you get all the bells and whistles of the standard Compass Model S, such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instruments display, dual-zone auto climate control, ventilated front seats and more.
Also read: Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Launched At Rs 69.04 Lakh
Mechanically, there are no changes to the Compass Track Edition with the 2.0-litre diesel engine good for 168 bhp and 350 Nm paired with either a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic gearbox. The latter also gets the option for four-wheel drive.
The Compass faces competition from the likes of the Tata Harrier and the Hyundai Tucson in the Indian market.
Related News
Research More on Jeep Compass
Popular Jeep Models
- Jeep
CompassEx-showroom Price₹ 17.73 - 30.25 Lakh
- Jeep
Wrangler UnlimitedEx-showroom Price₹ 64.08 - 67.81 Lakh
- Jeep
Grand CherokeeEx-showroom Price₹ 63 Lakh
- Jeep
MeridianEx-showroom Price₹ 23.33 - 36.21 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
- Citroen
Aircross XEx-showroom Price₹ 8.29 - 13.69 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
VictorisEx-showroom Price₹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
- VinFast
VF7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
- VinFast
VF6Ex-showroom Price₹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
- Citroen
Basalt XEx-showroom Price₹ 7.95 - 13.11 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
CLE 53Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.35 Crore
- Renault
TriberEx-showroom Price₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
- MG
M9 EVEx-showroom Price₹ 81.08 Lakh
- BMW
2 Series Gran CoupeEx-showroom Price₹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-14
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-15
- Mahindra XUV.e9Expected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-16
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-23
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-29
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-29
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-31
Trending News
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 8, 2025Kia Expands Carens Clavis Line-Up With New Trims And Six-Seater VariantsKia India has updated the Carens lineup with new HTK+ and HTX(O) variants, introducing six-seater configurations across turbo-petrol and diesel automatic trims.1 min
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Oct 8, 20252025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched For The Festive Season2025 Fortuner Leader Edition gets many changes inside and outside including a new grille, spoilers, glossy black alloys and new dual tone seats1 min
- Janak Sorap | Oct 8, 20252026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally UnveiledDucati has taken the wraps off the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, a more advanced adventure tourer built for exploration, comfort, and safety across every road and trail.1 min
- Amaan Ahmed | Oct 8, 2025Suzuki Vision E-Sky Electric Hatchback To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2025The star of Suzuki's passenger car exhibit at this year's Japan Mobility Show will be a new, battery-powered hatchback that will be showcased in close-to-production form.1 min
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 8, 2025Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched At Rs 26.78 LakhSpecial edition Compass is based on the fully-loaded Model S trim and offered with 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options.1 min
- Preetam Bora | Oct 8, 2025TVS Teases New Motorcycle: New 450 ADV Concept Or Something Else?TVS Motor Company has released a teaser on social media about a new motorcycle to be unveiled at the EICMA 2025 show in Milan, Italy. Could it be a concept or a new production motorcycle?1 min