Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched At Rs 26.78 Lakh

Jeep India has introduced yet another special edition to its range, this time based on the fully loaded Compass. The new Compass Track Edition has been launched at Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the fully-kitted Model S variant of the SUV. The special edition gets a host of cosmetic tweaks to distinguish it from the standard model though it gets no additional features. The special edition roughly costs Rs 27,000 more than the standard Compass Model S.

Model 2.0D MT 2.0D AT 2.0D AT 4x4 Jeep Compass Track Edition Rs 26.78 lakh Rs 28.64 lakh Rs 30.58 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

Starting with the exterior, the Compass Track Edition gets edition-specific decals and badging, along with piano black inserts in the grille. The special edition SUV features 18-inch black-finished wheels with beige highlights.



Moving to the cabin, the Track Edition gets new Tupello leatherette seat covers along with darkened chrome detailing. Also unique to the edition is the contrast beige stitching on the seats, doors and dashboard as well as new floor mats. In terms of features, you get all the bells and whistles of the standard Compass Model S, such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instruments display, dual-zone auto climate control, ventilated front seats and more.



Mechanically, there are no changes to the Compass Track Edition with the 2.0-litre diesel engine good for 168 bhp and 350 Nm paired with either a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic gearbox. The latter also gets the option for four-wheel drive.



The Compass faces competition from the likes of the Tata Harrier and the Hyundai Tucson in the Indian market.