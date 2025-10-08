logo
New Delhi

Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched At Rs 26.78 Lakh

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
2025-10-08 15:51:12
Follow us on
Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched At Rs 26.78 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Costs Rs 27,000 more than the standard Compass Model S
  • Changes only limited to cosmetic enhancements
  • Diesel AT gets option of 4x4 drivetrain

Jeep India has introduced yet another special edition to its range, this time based on the fully loaded Compass. The new Compass Track Edition has been launched at Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the fully-kitted Model S variant of the SUV. The special edition gets a host of cosmetic tweaks to distinguish it from the standard model though it gets no additional features. The special edition roughly costs Rs 27,000 more than the standard Compass Model S.

Model2.0D MT2.0D AT2.0D AT 4x4
Jeep Compass Track EditionRs 26.78 lakhRs 28.64 lakhRs 30.58 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

Also read: GST 2.0 Effect: Jeep India Announces Revised Prices For SUV Range; Prices Cut By Up To Rs 4.84 Lakh
Jeep Compass Track Edition

Starting with the exterior, the Compass Track Edition gets edition-specific decals and badging, along with piano black inserts in the grille. The special edition SUV features 18-inch black-finished wheels with beige highlights.

Also read: Jeep Compass, Meridian Trail Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 25.41 Lakh

Moving to the cabin, the Track Edition gets new Tupello leatherette seat covers along with darkened chrome detailing. Also unique to the edition is the contrast beige stitching on the seats, doors and dashboard as well as new floor mats. In terms of features, you get all the bells and whistles of the standard Compass Model S, such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instruments display, dual-zone auto climate control, ventilated front seats and more.

Jeep Compass Track Edition 2

Also read: Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Launched At Rs 69.04 Lakh

Mechanically, there are no changes to the Compass Track Edition with the 2.0-litre diesel engine good for 168 bhp and 350 Nm paired with either a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic gearbox. The latter also gets the option for four-wheel drive.

The Compass faces competition from the likes of the Tata Harrier and the Hyundai Tucson in the Indian market.

# Jeep India# Jeep# Jeep Compass# Jeep Compass Compact SUV# Jeep Compass SUV# Jeep Compass India# Jeep Compass Track Edition# Compass Track Edition# Jeep Track Edition# Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass
Rating Icon
8.2/10
Jeep Compass
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 17.73 - 30.25 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Compass Specifications
View Compass Features

Popular Jeep Models

Latest Cars

  • Maserati MCPura
    Maserati
    MCPura
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
  • Citroen Aircross X
    Citroen
    Aircross X
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 8.29 - 13.69 Lakh
  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki
    Victoris
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
  • VinFast VF7
    VinFast
    VF7
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
  • VinFast VF6
    VinFast
    VF6
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
  • Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen
    Basalt X
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 7.95 - 13.11 Lakh
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
    Mercedes-AMG
    CLE 53
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1.35 Crore
  • Renault Triber
    Renault
    Triber
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
  • MG M9 EV
    MG
    M9 EV
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 81.08 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Trending News

Latest News

View All