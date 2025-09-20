GST 2.0 Effect: Jeep India Announces Revised Prices For SUV Range; Prices Cut By Up To Rs 4.84 Lakh

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
GST 2.0 Effect: Jeep India Announces Revised Prices For SUV Range; Prices Cut By Up To Rs 4.84 LakhHyundai Confirms Entry Electric SUV For Indian Market; Debut In 2027MINI Countryman JCW India Launch On October 14; Bookings Open September 22TVS Orbiter First Ride Review: Orbit CommuterSuzuki Motorcycles & Scooters Get More Affordable After GST 2.0
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Features, Drive & Safety VerdictMaruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Features, Drive & Safety Verdictcar&bike Podcast: Hikaru Ikuechi, President, Lexus India
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Citroen Aircross XAudi New A5Hyundai Ioniq 6Mercedes-Benz CLA EVAudi E Concept
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New GigKawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

GST 2.0 Effect: Jeep India Announces Revised Prices For SUV Range; Prices Cut By Up To Rs 4.84 Lakh

The Jeep India range is priced from Rs 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry Compass, down from Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) pre-GST 2.0.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 20, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Jeep Compass range to start from Rs 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Jeep Meridian prices to start from Rs 23.33 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Wrangler & Grand Cherokee priced from Rs 64.08 lakh & Rs 63 lakh (ex-showroom) respectivelyRs

Jeep India has announced revised starting prices for its range of SUVs ahead of the new GST 2.0 regime taking effect. The carmaker states that prices of its SUVs have been reduced by as much as Rs 4.84 lakh, depending on the model and variant, with the revised pricing taking effect from Monday, September 22.
 

Also read: Jeep Compass, Meridian Trail Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 25.41 Lakh
 

Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 6

Starting with the Compass, Jeep has revealed that the SUV will be priced starting from Rs 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom) from September 22, down from Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Compass has been on sale in its current form for a while now in India with the SUV currently solely offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. Select variants also get the option for all-wheel drive.
 

Moving up a segment, the Meridian - the larger three-row sibling to the Compass, sees its starting price reduced from Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 23.33 lakh (ex-showroom) - a reduction of Rs 1.66 lakh. The three-row SUV shares the same running gear as the Compass and is currently offered solely with a diesel engine, with manual and automatic gearbox options and optional 4x4 on the top-spec automatic.
 

Also read: Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Launched At Rs 69.04 Lakh 
 

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 7

Moving to the Wrangler, the Unlimited variant now has an ex-showroom price of Rs 64.08 lakh - down by a little over Rs 4.5 lakh. The Wrangler Unlimited was previously priced at Rs 68.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Jeep’s iconic SUV is also sold in India in a more off-road-focused Rubicon variant. Both variants share the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an automatic gearbox as standard. Differences between the two variants come down to the off-road hardware as well as some cosmetic elements.
 

Also Read: New-Gen Jeep Cherokee Exterior Design Revealed; Global Debut In Late 2025

 

Rounding out the listing is the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which also sees its starting price cut by Rs 4.5 lakh. The Grand Cherokee will now be priced at Rs 63 lakh (ex-showroom) compared to Rs 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom) prior to the implementation of GST 2.0.

# Jeep India# Jeep Meridian# Jeep Wrangler# Jeep Grand Cherokee# Jeep Meridian SUV# Jeep Compass# Jeep Compass SUV# Jeep prices slashed# Jeep prices reduced# GST on SUVs# GST 2.0# Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Maruti Suzuki has announced revised prices for its range of cars and SUVs ahead of the new GST 2.0 regime coming into force on September 22, 2025.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Maruti Suzuki To Slash Prices By Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza To Get More Affordable
  • The Guerrilla 450 has witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 18,479, depending on the variant.
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Guerrilla 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 22,000
  • The G 310 RR is the second BMW two-wheeler to benefit from the revised GST, with the first being the C 400 GT scooter.
    GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh
  • Royal Enfield’s 350cc range has received price cuts of up to Rs 19,665, whereas the 450cc and 650cc models now come at a higher cost
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,500
  • The C 400 GT runs on a 350cc engine, just enough to qualify for the lower GST bracket.
    GST 2.0 Effect: BMW C 400 GT Gets Rs 92,000 Price Cut, Now Priced At Rs 10.83 Lakh

Latest News

  • The Jeep India range is priced from Rs 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry Compass, down from Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) pre-GST 2.0.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Jeep India Announces Revised Prices For SUV Range; Prices Cut By Up To Rs 4.84 Lakh
  • At its CEO Investor Day 2025, the Korean carmaker revealed plans for a made-for-India A+ segment electric SUV due to debut in 2027.
    Hyundai Confirms Entry Electric SUV For Indian Market; Debut In 2027
  • The Countryman JCW will be the first internal combustion variant of the new Countryman to be launched in India.
    MINI Countryman JCW India Launch On October 14; Bookings Open September 22
  • The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has seen the maximum price cut of over Rs. 18,000 after the GST revision which comes into effect from September 22, 2025.
    Suzuki Motorcycles & Scooters Get More Affordable After GST 2.0
  • Maruti Suzuki has announced revised prices for its range of cars and SUVs ahead of the new GST 2.0 regime coming into force on September 22, 2025.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Maruti Suzuki To Slash Prices By Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza To Get More Affordable
  • The 393 affected bikes in India are part of a global recall over a potential defect in the rear wheel axle of the single-sided swingarm.
    Ducati Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4 Recalled In India
  • River has announced the extended warranty program for the battery and motor of the River Indie electric scooter from October 1, 2025 for both new customers and existing owners.
    River Indie Now Offered With 8-Year Battery & Motor Warranty
  • The Altroz joins the growing list of Tata cars tested by Bharat NCAP to secure a full five-star rating.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Secures Five Star Bharat NCAP Crash Safety Rating
  • The TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch will be available exclusively on the TVS iQube website at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999.
    TVS, Noise Partner For EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQube
  • The WN7 is Honda’s first electric motorcycle and is the production model of the “EV Fun Concept” exhibited at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, Italy.
    Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled

Popular Jeep Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • GST 2.0 Effect: Jeep India Announces Revised Prices For SUV Range; Prices Cut By Up To Rs 4.84 Lakh