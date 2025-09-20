GST 2.0 Effect: Jeep India Announces Revised Prices For SUV Range; Prices Cut By Up To Rs 4.84 Lakh

Jeep India has announced revised starting prices for its range of SUVs ahead of the new GST 2.0 regime taking effect. The carmaker states that prices of its SUVs have been reduced by as much as Rs 4.84 lakh, depending on the model and variant, with the revised pricing taking effect from Monday, September 22.



Starting with the Compass, Jeep has revealed that the SUV will be priced starting from Rs 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom) from September 22, down from Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Compass has been on sale in its current form for a while now in India with the SUV currently solely offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. Select variants also get the option for all-wheel drive.



Moving up a segment, the Meridian - the larger three-row sibling to the Compass, sees its starting price reduced from Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 23.33 lakh (ex-showroom) - a reduction of Rs 1.66 lakh. The three-row SUV shares the same running gear as the Compass and is currently offered solely with a diesel engine, with manual and automatic gearbox options and optional 4x4 on the top-spec automatic.



Moving to the Wrangler, the Unlimited variant now has an ex-showroom price of Rs 64.08 lakh - down by a little over Rs 4.5 lakh. The Wrangler Unlimited was previously priced at Rs 68.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Jeep’s iconic SUV is also sold in India in a more off-road-focused Rubicon variant. Both variants share the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an automatic gearbox as standard. Differences between the two variants come down to the off-road hardware as well as some cosmetic elements.



Rounding out the listing is the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which also sees its starting price cut by Rs 4.5 lakh. The Grand Cherokee will now be priced at Rs 63 lakh (ex-showroom) compared to Rs 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom) prior to the implementation of GST 2.0.