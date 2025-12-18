logo
2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 India Launch Details Revealed

car&bike Team
3 mins read
Dec 18, 2025, 04:29 PM
Key Highlights
  • 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 launch expected by end of 2025
  • XDiavel V4 is based on standard Ducati Diavel V4
  • 1,158 cc V4 engine makes 167 bhp, 126 Nm

Ducati India is gearing up to launch the 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4. The brand has already started teasing the latest generation XDiavel V4 on its social media channels, announcing that bookings are already open.

Also Read: 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 Review

The new Ducati XDiavel V4 was launched in global markets earlier this year and sports a few tweaks in the ergonomics and riding posture compared to the standard Diavel V4, which, in itself, is a head-turner in every way, complemented by the crackling performance of the Granturismo V4 engine. The XDiavel V4 will be launched in two colour options – Burning Red and Black Lava.

Also Read: All-New Ducati XDiavel V4 Unveiled

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is powered by the same 1,158 cc Granturismo V4 engine updated for Euro 5+ and been tuned to produce 166 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, similar figures shared with the standard Diavel V4. A six-speed gearbox with a standard bi-directional quickshifter will be offered, and suspension units include a 50 mm fully-adjustable USD fork, and a fully-adjustable rear monoshock and an aluminium single-sided swingarm.

Braking duties are handled by 330 mm twin semi-floating discs up front with radially mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc four-piston calipers and a single 265 mm disc with Brembo two-piston floating caliper at the rear wheel, with cornering ABS function. Other safety equipment includes four riding modes, three power modes, traction control, wheelie control, power launch and cruise control.

Once launched, the 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 30 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will join Ducati’s V4 powered line-up as one of the most luxurious and feature-packed motorcycles.

