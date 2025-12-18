2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 India Launch Details Revealed
- 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 launch expected by end of 2025
- XDiavel V4 is based on standard Ducati Diavel V4
- 1,158 cc V4 engine makes 167 bhp, 126 Nm
Ducati India is gearing up to launch the 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4. The brand has already started teasing the latest generation XDiavel V4 on its social media channels, announcing that bookings are already open.
Also Read: 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 Review
The new Ducati XDiavel V4 was launched in global markets earlier this year and sports a few tweaks in the ergonomics and riding posture compared to the standard Diavel V4, which, in itself, is a head-turner in every way, complemented by the crackling performance of the Granturismo V4 engine. The XDiavel V4 will be launched in two colour options – Burning Red and Black Lava.
Also Read: All-New Ducati XDiavel V4 Unveiled
The Ducati XDiavel V4 is powered by the same 1,158 cc Granturismo V4 engine updated for Euro 5+ and been tuned to produce 166 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, similar figures shared with the standard Diavel V4. A six-speed gearbox with a standard bi-directional quickshifter will be offered, and suspension units include a 50 mm fully-adjustable USD fork, and a fully-adjustable rear monoshock and an aluminium single-sided swingarm.
Braking duties are handled by 330 mm twin semi-floating discs up front with radially mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc four-piston calipers and a single 265 mm disc with Brembo two-piston floating caliper at the rear wheel, with cornering ABS function. Other safety equipment includes four riding modes, three power modes, traction control, wheelie control, power launch and cruise control.
Once launched, the 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 30 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will join Ducati’s V4 powered line-up as one of the most luxurious and feature-packed motorcycles.
Related News
Research More on Ducati XDiavel
Popular Ducati Models
- Ducati
Panigale V4Ex-showroom Price₹ 32.05 - 74.8 Lakh
- Ducati
SuperSportEx-showroom Price₹ 17.16 - 20.1 Lakh
- Ducati
MonsterEx-showroom Price₹ 14.61 - 17.99 Lakh
- Ducati
StreetFighter V4Ex-showroom Price₹ 27.77 - 31.58 Lakh
- Ducati
Panigale V2Ex-showroom Price₹ 19.12 - 21.1 Lakh
- Ducati
ScramblerEx-showroom Price₹ 9.01 - 12.96 Lakh
- Ducati
Multistrada V2Ex-showroom Price₹ 18.88 - 21.3 Lakh
- Ducati
Hypermotard 950Ex-showroom Price₹ 15.82 - 19.26 Lakh
- Ducati
XDiavelEx-showroom Price₹ 18.59 - 21.61 Lakh
- Ducati
StreetFighter V2Ex-showroom Price₹ 19.46 Lakh
- Ducati
Multistrada V4Ex-showroom Price₹ 25.92 - 43.31 Lakh
- Ducati
DesertXEx-showroom Price₹ 20.68 - 26.74 Lakh
- Ducati
Panigale V4 REx-showroom Price₹ 78.93 Lakh
- Ducati
Scrambler IconEx-showroom Price₹ 11.25 Lakh
- Ducati
Scrambler Full ThrottleEx-showroom Price₹ 14.21 Lakh
- Ducati
Scrambler 2GEx-showroom Price₹ 11.72 - 13.54 Lakh
- Ducati
Hypermotard 698 MonoEx-showroom Price₹ 18.61 Lakh
- Ducati
Diavel V4Ex-showroom Price₹ 29.22 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 22.47 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Tata Punch Facelift 2026Expected Price₹ 5.9 - 10.2 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-21
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor New Leapmotor T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Jan 5, 2026Updated Simple One Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh; 5 kWh Variant Promises Up To 265 KM RangeWith a series of changes made to the existing scooter, the start-up claims to have improved range, top speed as well as on-road behaviour of the Simple One.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 5, 2026Special Feature: VinFast Sets New Era For India’s Electric MobilityVietnam’s VinFast opens its first overseas EV plant in Tamil Nadu, marking a USD 500 million investment into India’s growing electric vehicle market. Here’s why this move matters for India and the global EV landscape.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 5, 2026Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 13.66 LakhFacelifted XUV 700 brings with it notable design and feature updates, though powertrains remain unchanged.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 5, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Revealed Ahead Of January 13 LaunchFacelifted Punch gets styling elements inspired by its electric sibling and packs in more tech and a new engine option.1 min read
- Carandbike Team | Jan 5, 2026Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 5, 2026Volkswagen Reveals Electric Polo Cabin; Previews Future Interior PhilosophyVolkswagen has previewed its next-gen, customer-driven ID. cockpit in the near-production ID. Polo concept, blending intuitive physical controls, recycled materials, one-pedal driving and retro Golf-inspired digital dials.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 3, 2026VLF Mobster 135 300 KM Review: Fun But FlawedA 125 cc scooter with Italian design and Chinese genes is a rare combination, and while some may be tempted to dismiss it because of its origins, the VLF Mobster shows 125s can also be exciting – but not without compromises.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 26, 2025Tata Punch EV Long-Term Second Report: Highway Performance, Pros & ConsAfter a week of living with the Tata Punch EV Long Range—including a proper Mumbai-Nashik highway test—we've learned what this little electric SUV is really made of.1 min read