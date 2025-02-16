Login
All-New Ducati XDiavel V4 Unveiled

The XDiavel V4 gets a few tweaks over the standard Diavel V4 such as a wider, rear set handlebar and forward set footpegs
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ducati has unveiled the XDiavel V4 globally.
  • Makes use of a chain drive system.
  • Gets a range of changes to the rider triangle to make it more comfortable.

Ducati has unveiled the all-new XDiavel V4 globally. Essentially the more touring-focused, less sporty version of the Ducati Diavel, the XDiavel sports a few tweaks concerning riding posture while retaining most of the mechanical components, and styling cues. Among the biggest changes on the new motorcycle is that it makes use of a chain drive system, unlike its predecessor.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled; It’s Lighter And More Powerful Now

 

Visually, the XDiavel V4 is quite similar to the Diavel V4, save for a few changes which include less prominent air inlets up front, newly designed alloy wheels, and a mildly redesigned tail section. The XDiavel gets a wider seat with thicker cushioning, in addition to a few changes to the rider triangle which include a wider, rear set handlebar and forward set footpegs, for a more comfortable riding posture. The XDiavel has a seat height of 770 mm, 20 mm lower than the Diavel V4, and is 6 kg heavier than the latter.

 

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025

 

ducati xdiavel v4 revealed carandbike 2

 

When it comes to features, the motorcycle gets the same 6.9-inch TFT display as the standard Diavel. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets cornering ABS, traction control, ride modes, wheelie control, and cruise control.

 

On the powertrain front, the XDiavel is powered by a 1,158cc V4 engine that churns out 170 bhp and 126Nm, identical figures as the Diavel V4. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and comes with a bi-directional quickshifter. The suspension setup of the bike consists of a 50 mm upside down front fork with 120 mm travel, and a rear monoshock with 145 mm travel, fully-adjustable on both ends. Braking duties are handled by dual 330 mm discs with Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers, while the rear gets a 265 mm disc.

