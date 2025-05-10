Login
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: An Evolved Predator

Smoother, faster and smarter is what the new 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S has become. But how did Ducati achieve it? We find out at the Chang International Circuit.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

8 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Design inspired by the iconic 916 and Desmosedici GP bike
  • Packs a host of updated cycle parts and electronics package
  • 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale mill makes 213 bhp and 120.9 Nm

There are lots of motorcycles that get your heart racing, but then there’s something like the Ducati Panigale V4 S. Even before the Moto GP-derived V4 engine is fired up, just standing next to it gives you goosebumps. This machine isn’t just a motorcycle; it’s Ducati’s masterstroke of performance, art, and unapologetic obsession with speed. For 2025, Ducati has sharpened the Panigale even further, but at the same time, it also promises to be more rideable, more precise, and somehow, even more exhilarating. So, where better to experience this Italian red predator than Chang International Circuit, a Moto GP grade racetrack that is well-known for flowing corners, heavy braking zones, and a main straight that’s long enough to make you question your sanity. Three sessions, twenty minutes each, to find out what Ducati has to offer with the Panigale V4 S. Spoiler alert—it doesn’t disappoint.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 26

Ducati Panigale V4 S: Design and Features

Ducati has radically altered the Panigale’s look for 2025—and while one might not feel so in the beginning, it’s in the flesh where you understand the design evolution and how much it makes sense. While the previous generation has always been one of the most visually arresting superbikes on this rock, the latest version has the aggression dialled down a bit. However, it has more to do with the functional changes in design that have been incorporated while taking inspiration from the iconic 916 and the GP race bikes.

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 20

Approaching the bike in the pit lane, it’s hard not to admire the smooth sculpted bodywork, the subtly integrated winglets, and that front fairing that looks like a mako shark in full attack mode even at standstill. The new fairing design is slightly wider for better aerodynamic efficiency, and it does a noticeable job of managing airflow, especially while tucked in on the straights at 250+ kmph. Even in a full crouch, buffeting is kept to a minimum, and the airflow channels around your helmet in a surprisingly smooth manner. The tail section has also evolved to offer a sculpted look while maintaining its functionality with all the air scoops to keep the drag minimum.

 

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4 S: What’s Different?

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 13

Moving to the features, the 2025 Panigale V4 S comes with the latest and updated electronic package with additional features that have made the motorcycle more usable compared to the outgoing model. You now get a large 6.9-inch TFT screen packed with loads of information and a plethora of settings to set up the bike just like you’d want it. The display is crisp, bright, and offers multiple screen configurations depending on the ride mode. Speaking of modes, you get four-engine power modes besides the five riding modes. Additionally, you also get Race eCBS, wherein the rear brake is electronically applied on application of the front, which is useful when chasing that hot lap.

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 11

The switchgear and menu system are now easier to use, and Ducati’s ever-expanding electronics suite—traction control, slide control, wheelie control, engine braking, ABS, and more—feels like it’s reached a new level of refinement. Everything’s customisable, and everything works in the background flawlessly like your wingman.

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 12

The seat ergonomics have been reworked to make the bike more usable for everyday use. The seat is wider and longer, allowing more room for the perfect crouched stance. Meanwhile, the tank grips are now integrated, while the shape of the fuel tank allows you to lock your knees better while leaning. Lastly, the pegs are 10 mm higher and a bit narrower for that additional cornering clearance. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Review: Devil In Disguise! 

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 25

Ducati Panigale V4 S: Engine and Performance

No point beating around the bush. The 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 is one beast of a motor and a pinnacle of engineering marvel. For 2025, Ducati has given it some subtle internal tweaks, including revised intake profiles and updated mapping to improve midrange response. The motor now produced a bit more power while having lost weight in the process. Being one of the most powerful engines to make its way into a production motorcycle, the unit is rated to punch out 213 bhp of raw power at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of max torque at 11,250 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox with an updated quickshifter that works seamlessly. 

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 5

In Sport mode, the engine’s ferocity is very apparent, but there’s a certain polish to how it delivers its power. The throttle response is progressive—ideal for me as I was getting to grips with learning a new racetrack. Yet, it’s still rapid—a good twist of the right wrist and you need to hold on to the bike. However, compared to the previous Panigale, this one keeps the savagery in control, which in turn inspires to open that gas to experience the brute power. 

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 6

Rolling onto the long straight and opening the quad throttle bodies, the howl of the motor is intoxicating, and the first time I did it, it sent a chill down my spine, blurring out the surroundings. Every upshift felt like a sniper shot, flawless and precise. 

 

Also Read: Revuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 3

Moving into the third session, it was time to switch to Race B mode and unleash the full potential of the motorcycle. The throttle response was now immediate—no lag, no delay, just a direct connection between your right wrist and the rear tire. The engine feels angrier, more alive and the midrange punch is more intense. It barely takes any time for the revs to find the rev limiter.

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 4

Ducati Panigale V4 S: Ride and Handling

 

When dealing with a bike this powerful, it is critical to how the engine’s power is transmitted to the tarmac. This is where the new Öhlins semi-active suspension system proves its worth. At the front, you get an electronically controlled NPX 30 pressurised fork setup, and at the rear, the tried-and-tested TTX36 shock. Together with the Öhlins steering damper, forged aluminium wheels, we are talking about precision handling. Additionally, what’s more important and worth mentioning is the new double-sided swingarm that Ducati has opted for over the single-sided one. While it might score low on the visual appeal, it scores well in the performance department. Featuring a hollow construction with reduced lateral stiffness, it not only has improved corner stability but also offers more grip. 

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 1

Out on the track, in Sport mode, the suspension offered superb feedback. The turn-in was immediate, and mid-corner stability was phenomenal, without unnecessary drama. Around the tighter sections—the Panigale was flickable and agile despite being a litre-class machine. Thanks to the improves weight distribution and lighter wheels, the left-right transitions felt light, and the bike never once protested aggressive input. It rather fortifies the trust factor between man and machine which wasn’t quite the case before. 

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 7

And on that note, when Race B mode came into play, the 2025 Panigale V4 S truly shone, to what a fantastic job Ducati has done. While the suspension stiffened slightly, more power was ready on the tap, the eCBS activated, and it was fascinating to experience what this motorcycle can do. And all of this was accomplished without any scary moments, thanks to the latest Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers that are beyond impressive. Lap after lap, with zero fade and pinpoint accuracy, I was able to brake much later than what I am usually comfortable with.

 

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units

Ducati Panigale V4 thailand 10

Ducati Panigale V4 S: Conclusion

 

The 2025 Panigale V4 S isn’t just an update but an absolute reinvention. Ducati has taken its already sensational platform and polished every bit of it. From the power delivery to chassis balance to ergonomics and the safety net of electronics, the result is a superbike that not only goes faster but feels more accessible while doing so. And while doing all of that, this time it isn’t trying to kill you but is with you to help you ride faster. 

 

With all the power available on tap, the 2025 Panigale V4 S allows you to learn some and lets you experience the symphony of being in sync with an apex predator. After three sessions in the Thai heat, a puddle of sweat under my leathers, and a grin I couldn’t wipe off, one thing was clear: the 2025 Panigale V4 S is more than a motorcycle—it’s an experience. A visceral, high-revving, corner-attacking masterpiece that redefines what a flagship superbike can be.

# Ducati# Ducati India# Panigale V4# Ducati Panigale V4 S# 2025 Panigale V4 S ride# 2025 Panigale V4 S features# 2025 Panigale V4 S top speed# Bike Reviews# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily# Cover Story# bike-review# Bikes
