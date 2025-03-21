Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 UnitsNew MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global DebutMahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 75,000New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This YearCarmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
HERO XTREME 250R FIRST RIDE REVIEWMercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched In India: Sporty OpulenceUNEXPLORED GARHWAL - First Winter Expedition To Border Region With Surya Warriors of The Indian Army
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraToyota bZ4XAston Martin New V12 VanquishMahindra eKUV100Skoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RSuzuki GSX 8SHero Karizma XMR 250
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units

The Tricolore Italia features a livery inspired by the 2024 Desmosedici GP24 race bike that won the Italian GP at Mugello.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Limited to just 163 units
  • Gets livery inspired by Ducati's 2024 Azzuro MotoGP livery used in Mugello
  • Upgrades over the Panigale V4 S include upgraded brakes and carbon fibre parts

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has unveiled the special edition Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia with just 163 units to be manufactured. The Tricolore Italia pays homage to the company’s Desmosedici GP24 race bike that finished one-two at the Italian MotoGP race last year. The GP24 bike had worn a special Azzuro livery for the Mugello race on June 2, 2024, to commemorate the Italian Republic Day.
 

Also read: Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Launched In India At Rs 9.97 Lakh
 

Based on the new Panigale V4 S, the Tricolore Italia gets some notable enhancements over the standard model. The Tricolore Italia gets new carbon fibre wheels that shave 0.95 kg from the bike’s overall weight. The brakes too are uprated over the standard model with the special edition featuring Ducati’s race bike-inspired Front Brake Pro+ system featuring twin 338 mm finned Brembo T-Drive discs paired with GP4 Sport Production racing calipers. The callipers too feature fins for improved brake cooling.

 

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia 1

The custom livery is inspired by Ducati's Azzuro livery from the 2024 Italian GP.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh

 

Further enhancements come in the form of a dry clutch, adjustable aluminium footpegs and an onboard GPS system. Customers wanting to use the bike on track can also opt for bits such as an aluminium racing tank cap, air conveyors for the brake callipers, a carbon fibre open clutch cover, a racing plexiglass visor, an Alcantara-finished seat and a numberplate holder removal kit.
 

Each motorcycle also features an aluminium steering plate featuring the unit number, model name, profile of the Mugello circuit and an inscription celebrating Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia’s lap record on the circuit in 2024. Each bike also features Bagnaia’s signature on the fuel tank.
 

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia 2

Each motorcycle features the signature of Ducati MotoGP rider Pecco Bagnaia.

 

Also read: Ducati Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4 S: What’s Different?
 

Ducati says that each unit will be delivered with a certificate of authenticity with customers also offered the option for a professional race suit in a livery matching the motorcycle.
 

Coming to the engine, Ducati has made no change to the special edition of the standard V4 S. The MotoGP-derived reverse-crank 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale mill pumps out 213 bhp and 120.9 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

 

Moving to availability, Ducati says that all 163 units of the limited-run motorcycle have already been assigned to customers.

# Ducati# Ducati bikes# Ducati Panigale V4# Ducati Panigale V4 S# Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • At the given sticker price, the Scrambler Icon Dark is the most affordable Ducati in the model portfolio
    Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Launched In India At Rs 9.97 Lakh
  • Here’s a deeper look at how the two variants of the recently-launched Panigale V4 are different from each other
    Ducati Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4 S: What’s Different?
  • It features a fresh design along with new cycle parts and updated electronics.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh
  • Both trims incorporate factory-fitted carbon fibre rims, mudguards, and winglets, while the Pro gets a MotoGP-inspired braking system.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro Trims
  • Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with new features and equipment to make it more adventure and off-road ready.
    Ducati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh

Latest News

  • The Tricolore Italia features a livery inspired by the 2024 Desmosedici GP24 race bike that won the Italian GP at Mugello.
    Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units
  • The outgoing MG 4 was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023.
    New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut
  • Prices of the AX7 automatic variants have been reduced by Rs 45,000 while prices of all variants of the AX7 L trim are down by Rs 75,000.
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 75,000
  • Renault has previously confirmed that it will be launching the next-generation Kiger and Triber in India in 2025.
    New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This Year
  • Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda and more announce a fresh round of price hikes from April 1.
    Carmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025
  • The winners of the awards will be announced on April 16 at the New York Auto Show 2025.
    World Car Awards 2025 Finalists Revealed: BMW X3, Hyundai Inster, Kia EV3 In Running For Top Honours
  • The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle by the brand to be powered by the 650 Twin mill
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 India Launch On March 27
  • Updates to the Comet include revisions to the equipment list with select variants now offering additional features.
    Updated MG Comet Launched At Rs 7.00 Lakh; Higher Variants Gain More Features
  • At the given sticker price, the Scrambler Icon Dark is the most affordable Ducati in the model portfolio
    Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Launched In India At Rs 9.97 Lakh
  • The commercial-use variant of the fourth-gen Dzire is offered in a single trim level with petrol and CNG powertrain options.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire-Based Tour S Launched at Rs 6.79 Lakh

Research More on Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati Panigale V4
8.7

Ducati Panigale V4

Starts at ₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Panigale V4 Specifications
View Panigale V4 Features

Popular Ducati Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units