Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has unveiled the special edition Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia with just 163 units to be manufactured. The Tricolore Italia pays homage to the company’s Desmosedici GP24 race bike that finished one-two at the Italian MotoGP race last year. The GP24 bike had worn a special Azzuro livery for the Mugello race on June 2, 2024, to commemorate the Italian Republic Day.



Based on the new Panigale V4 S, the Tricolore Italia gets some notable enhancements over the standard model. The Tricolore Italia gets new carbon fibre wheels that shave 0.95 kg from the bike’s overall weight. The brakes too are uprated over the standard model with the special edition featuring Ducati’s race bike-inspired Front Brake Pro+ system featuring twin 338 mm finned Brembo T-Drive discs paired with GP4 Sport Production racing calipers. The callipers too feature fins for improved brake cooling.

The custom livery is inspired by Ducati's Azzuro livery from the 2024 Italian GP.

Further enhancements come in the form of a dry clutch, adjustable aluminium footpegs and an onboard GPS system. Customers wanting to use the bike on track can also opt for bits such as an aluminium racing tank cap, air conveyors for the brake callipers, a carbon fibre open clutch cover, a racing plexiglass visor, an Alcantara-finished seat and a numberplate holder removal kit.



Each motorcycle also features an aluminium steering plate featuring the unit number, model name, profile of the Mugello circuit and an inscription celebrating Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia’s lap record on the circuit in 2024. Each bike also features Bagnaia’s signature on the fuel tank.



Each motorcycle features the signature of Ducati MotoGP rider Pecco Bagnaia.

Ducati says that each unit will be delivered with a certificate of authenticity with customers also offered the option for a professional race suit in a livery matching the motorcycle.



Coming to the engine, Ducati has made no change to the special edition of the standard V4 S. The MotoGP-derived reverse-crank 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale mill pumps out 213 bhp and 120.9 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Moving to availability, Ducati says that all 163 units of the limited-run motorcycle have already been assigned to customers.