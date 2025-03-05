2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh

Ducati is a motorcycle brand that strongly resonates with art, power, and passion, and it has been executed flawlessly with the newest 2025 Panigale V4, which has been launched in India. Carrying a sticker price of Rs 30 lakh for the standard variant and Rs 36.5 lakh for the top-spec V4 S variant, both ex-showroom, it is the seventh edition of the flagship high-performance motorcycle under the Panigale name that the Italian two-wheeler brand offers. With the 2025 edition, Ducati has reworked the design, updated the chassis and kitted the bike with new equipment and a revised motor.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 916 and the modern Desmosedici GP bike, the 2025 Panigale features a sleek headlamp setup with integrated winglets. The motorcycle's aerodynamics have been worked on by the designers working side-by-side with the Ducati Corse technicians responsible for the Desmosedici GP bike.

Ducati has also tweaked the riding triangle from a fully committed stance to a more usable one for street riding. Tweaks have been made to the fuel tank, seat, footpegs, and rider-motorcycle contact points. A part of the tank extends under the seat like the race bikes for an overall slimmer construction. The saddle is roomier as it is 35 mm longer and 50 mm wider giving the rider the space to duck down or hang off the bike. Lastly, the footpegs are now positioned 10 mm further for a more aerodynamic position and better operation control.





The 2025 Panigale is built around an aluminium alloy chassis optimised for stiffness and weighs 17 per cent less, resulting in a better feel and faster cornering speeds. The single-sided swingarm has been ditched for a new hollow symmetrical swingarm that reduces lateral stiffness by 37 per cent while offering better grip, more direct line holding and increased stability. For the suspension, the standard variant comes with 43 mm fully-adjustable Showa BFF fork assembly with a Sachs monoshock at the rear. Meanwhile, the V4S variant comes with top-of-the-line Ohlins electronic suspension at both ends. The front brakes feature Brembo’s latest Hypure monobloc calipers that are lighter and offer better heat dissipation. The wheels are forged aluminium alloy with a tangential 5-spoke design that are lighter with reduced rolling inertia, completing the package. Overall, the motorcycle now weighs 2 kilograms lesser than the outgoing model.



Powering the 2025 Panigale is the MotoGP-derived reverse-crank 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale mill that makes more power while weighing a kilogram less. The motor has been heavily reworked and is now capable of churning out 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm at 11,250, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Lastly, Ducati has updated the electronics package with the latest and improved version of all the rider aids. Along with the new 6.9-inch TFT display, the motorcycle is equipped with new Race eCBS when the rear brake is partly applied on the application of the front, a Ducati Data Logger, four-engine power modes, a total of five riding modes, and an updated quickshifter.

Notably, the first batch of the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4s is already sold out with deliveries starting from today. The next batch of motorcycles will be available by the end of March or early April.