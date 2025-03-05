2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched In India At Rs 1.50 LakhUltraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 LakhMercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mercedes-Benz E450 Review | Does The Six-Cylinder Make It A Driver's Car?Kia Syros Variants Explained: Petrol, Diesel, Manual, Automatic | Which Is The Right TrimVolkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And Cons
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo ES90 ElectricMercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5Tata Harrier EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh

It features a fresh design along with new cycle parts and updated electronics.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • It is the seventh generation of the flagship high-performance motorcycle
  • Features a fresh design inspired by the iconic 916 and Desmosedici GP bike
  • Gets new cycle parts and updated electronics

Ducati is a motorcycle brand that strongly resonates with art, power, and passion, and it has been executed flawlessly with the newest 2025 Panigale V4, which has been launched in India. Carrying a sticker price of Rs 30 lakh for the standard variant and Rs 36.5 lakh for the top-spec V4 S variant, both ex-showroom, it is the seventh edition of the flagship high-performance motorcycle under the Panigale name that the Italian two-wheeler brand offers. With the 2025 edition, Ducati has reworked the design, updated the chassis and kitted the bike with new equipment and a revised motor. 

Ducati 2025 Panigale V4 carandbike edited 4

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 916 and the modern Desmosedici GP bike, the 2025 Panigale features a sleek headlamp setup with integrated winglets. The motorcycle's aerodynamics have been worked on by the designers working side-by-side with the Ducati Corse technicians responsible for the Desmosedici GP bike. 

 

Ducati has also tweaked the riding triangle from a fully committed stance to a more usable one for street riding. Tweaks have been made to the fuel tank, seat, footpegs, and rider-motorcycle contact points. A part of the tank extends under the seat like the race bikes for an overall slimmer construction. The saddle is roomier as it is 35 mm longer and 50 mm wider giving the rider the space to duck down or hang off the bike. Lastly, the footpegs are now positioned 10 mm further for a more aerodynamic position and better operation control.


Ducati Panigale V4 2024 Indian launch carandbike edited 2

 

The 2025 Panigale is built around an aluminium alloy chassis optimised for stiffness and weighs 17 per cent less, resulting in a better feel and faster cornering speeds. The single-sided swingarm has been ditched for a new hollow symmetrical swingarm that reduces lateral stiffness by 37 per cent while offering better grip, more direct line holding and increased stability. For the suspension, the standard variant comes with 43 mm fully-adjustable Showa BFF fork assembly with a Sachs monoshock at the rear. Meanwhile, the V4S variant comes with top-of-the-line Ohlins electronic suspension at both ends. The front brakes feature Brembo’s latest Hypure monobloc calipers that are lighter and offer better heat dissipation. The wheels are forged aluminium alloy with a tangential 5-spoke design that are lighter with reduced rolling inertia, completing the package. Overall, the motorcycle now weighs 2 kilograms lesser than the outgoing model. 
 

Ducati Panigale V4 2024 Indian launch carandbike edited 5

Powering the 2025 Panigale is the MotoGP-derived reverse-crank 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale mill that makes more power while weighing a kilogram less. The motor has been heavily reworked and is now capable of churning out 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm at 11,250, mated to a six-speed gearbox. 

Ducati Panigale V4 2024 Indian launch carandbike edited 3

Lastly, Ducati has updated the electronics package with the latest and improved version of all the rider aids. Along with the new 6.9-inch TFT display, the motorcycle is equipped with new Race eCBS when the rear brake is partly applied on the application of the front, a Ducati Data Logger, four-engine power modes, a total of five riding modes, and an updated quickshifter.

 

Notably, the first batch of the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4s is already sold out with deliveries starting from today. The next batch of motorcycles will be available by the end of March or early April.

# Ducati Panigale V4# Ducati Panigale 2025# 2025 Panigale V4# Ducati Panigale price# Panigale india# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Ducati is all set to launch the seventh generation of the Panigale V4 in India.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5
  • Ducati is all set to launch the seventh generation of the Panigale V4 in India.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
  • With a limited production run of just 1000 units, the motorcycle comes with a bespoke special Tricolore livery
    Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore unveiled
  • The upcoming EICMA 2024 will witness the showcase of multiple motorcycles from various brands, but here’s a list of the machines that are expected to be offered in India
    EICMA 2024: Top India-Bound Motorcycles To Expect
  • The 2025 edition marks the seventh generation of the flagship high-performance motorcycle from Ducati
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled At World Ducati Week

Latest News

  • The first 1000 units of the Shockwave will be sold at an introductory sticker price of Rs 1.5 lakh, ex-showroom, followed by a retail price of Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched In India At Rs 1.50 Lakh
  • The Tesseract will be offered in three battery variants- 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh, with the 3.5 kWh variant priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • It features a fresh design along with new cycle parts and updated electronics.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh
  • The Bengaluru-based EV startup will showcase a series of electric two-wheelers today, follow this live blog to get all the updates from the event.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices
  • This is the second major makeover that the XC90 has received since it first went on sale in the global market
    Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.03 Crore
  • A total of 16 hydrogen-powered trucks from Tata Motors will operate in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat and on more freight routes across the country.
    Tata Motors Begins Trials Of India’s First Hydrogen Truck
  • Both trims incorporate factory-fitted carbon fibre rims, mudguards, and winglets, while the Pro gets a MotoGP-inspired braking system.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro Trims
  • Latest teasers provide a glimpse at the SUV’s front and tail lamp design with the company suggesting that production is already underway in Europe
    New Jeep Compass Design Previewed In Teaser Images Ahead Of Debut
  • Classic Legends has come up with a new Ownership Assurance Programme in a bid to enhance customer experience.
    Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard Warranty
  • Japan was the only market still accepting orders for the R35 GT-R in 2025.
    Nissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan

Research More on Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati Panigale V4
8.7

Ducati Panigale V4

Starts at ₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Panigale V4 Specifications
View Panigale V4 Features

Popular Ducati Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved