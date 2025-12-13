2026 MG Hector Facelift Interior Previewed Ahead Of Debut

JSW MG Motor India has released yet another teaser of the upcoming Hector facelift ahead of its debut in the coming days. The latest teaser provides a glimpse into the SUV’s cabin while confirming bits such as the upholstery colour as well as a new alloy wheel design. Prior teasers had hinted at a new look front bumper and grille as well as a new blue exterior paint shade.

The latest teaser suggests that cosmetic changes to the cabin are likely to be just to some of the softer elements, with the basic design unchanged from the current SUV. The teaser reveals brown leatherette upholstery on the seats and dashboard, which could suggest that the carmaker could do away with the white leatherette upholstery offered on the Hector 5-seater. The Hector Plus already gets a brown-and-black cabin colour combination, with the teaser also previewing the SUV's three-row layout.

There is no confirmation yet on the features offered, though we could expect updates to the touchscreen, instrument console and maybe even to the ADAS tech on board the top variants. MG could also add more features to better compete with the likes of the Mahindra XUV 700 (soon to become XUV 7XO) and the Tata Harrier & Safari.

Additionally, recent spy shots have surfaced of the new Hector SUV, which reveals the full extent of changes to the front end. The shape of the grille is unchanged from the outgoing SUV, though the new chrome-heavy grille finish is likely to split opinion.

Moving to the engine line-up, expect the same set of 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines to soldier on. The petrol is set to be offered with either a manual gearbox or CVT, while the diesel is likely to remain manual-only.

Spy image source