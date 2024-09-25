Login
MG Hector, Hector Plus Snowstorm Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 21.53 Lakh

The Snowstorm edition is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options and in five-, six- and seven-seat layouts.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

Published on September 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Snowstorm edition offered on Hector and Hector Plus
  • Based on the Sharp Pro trim
  • Gets cosmetic changes over the standard model

MG Motor India has launched the new Hector and Hector Plus Snowstorm editions in India with prices starting from Rs 21.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Snowstorm edition is based on the Hector Sharp Pro trim and gets some additional accessories over the standard model. The Snowstorm edition is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options and in both two-row and three-row seating (Hector Plus) configurations.
 

Also read: 2024 MG Astor Blackstorm Launched In India At Rs 13.45 Lakh
 

The full prices are as follows:

 

Seating ConfigurationVariant & EnginePrice (ex-showroom)
5-seaterHector Snowstorm Petrol CVTRs 21.53 lakh
5-seaterHector Snowstorm Diesel MTRs 22.24 lakh
7-seaterHector Plus Snowstorm Petrol CVTRs 22.29 lakh
7-seaterHector Plus Snowstorm Diesel MTRs 22.82 lakh
6-seaterHector Plus Snowstorm Diesel MTRs 23.00 lakh


MG Hector Snowstorm 1

Snowstorm edition features a dual-tone white and black paint scheme paired with darkened chrome elements and black trim finishes.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Full Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh

 

Cosmetically speaking, the Hector Snowstorm gets a dual-tone white and black colour scheme paired with darkened chrome finish to the grille, badging and other trim elements. other darkened elements include a smoked finish to the tail lamps, black alloy wheels, black roof rails and black headlamp bezels. The Snowstrom edition also gets red brake callipers, red OVRM protectors and red inserts near the fog lamp housings.
 

Inside, the Snowstorm gets an all-black cabin with gunmetal grey trim inserts on the dashboard, doors and centre console. The features however are unchanged over the standard Hector Sharp Pro which includes bits such as a panoramic sunroof, a large 14-inch infotainment touchscreen and a suite of connected car features.

 

Also read: MG Comet, ZS EV Now Available With Battery Subscription Option

 MG Hector Snowstorm 2

All-black cabin gets all the features of the Hector Sharp Pro variant.

 

There are no changes to the engine with the existing 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines carried over. The turbo-petrol is good for 143 bhp and 250 Nm while the diesel churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm. The Hector Snowstorm turbo-petrol is offered solely with a CVT unit while the diesel is a manual only.
 

Also read: JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025
 

The Hector and Hector Plus go up against the likes of the Tata Harrier and Safari and the Mahindra XUV700.

