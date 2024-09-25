MG Hector, Hector Plus Snowstorm Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 21.53 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched the new Hector and Hector Plus Snowstorm editions in India with prices starting from Rs 21.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Snowstorm edition is based on the Hector Sharp Pro trim and gets some additional accessories over the standard model. The Snowstorm edition is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options and in both two-row and three-row seating (Hector Plus) configurations.



The full prices are as follows:

Seating Configuration Variant & Engine Price (ex-showroom) 5-seater Hector Snowstorm Petrol CVT Rs 21.53 lakh 5-seater Hector Snowstorm Diesel MT Rs 22.24 lakh 7-seater Hector Plus Snowstorm Petrol CVT Rs 22.29 lakh 7-seater Hector Plus Snowstorm Diesel MT Rs 22.82 lakh 6-seater Hector Plus Snowstorm Diesel MT Rs 23.00 lakh





Snowstorm edition features a dual-tone white and black paint scheme paired with darkened chrome elements and black trim finishes.

Cosmetically speaking, the Hector Snowstorm gets a dual-tone white and black colour scheme paired with darkened chrome finish to the grille, badging and other trim elements. other darkened elements include a smoked finish to the tail lamps, black alloy wheels, black roof rails and black headlamp bezels. The Snowstrom edition also gets red brake callipers, red OVRM protectors and red inserts near the fog lamp housings.



Inside, the Snowstorm gets an all-black cabin with gunmetal grey trim inserts on the dashboard, doors and centre console. The features however are unchanged over the standard Hector Sharp Pro which includes bits such as a panoramic sunroof, a large 14-inch infotainment touchscreen and a suite of connected car features.

All-black cabin gets all the features of the Hector Sharp Pro variant.

There are no changes to the engine with the existing 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines carried over. The turbo-petrol is good for 143 bhp and 250 Nm while the diesel churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm. The Hector Snowstorm turbo-petrol is offered solely with a CVT unit while the diesel is a manual only.



The Hector and Hector Plus go up against the likes of the Tata Harrier and Safari and the Mahindra XUV700.