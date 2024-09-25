2024 MG Astor Blackstorm Launched In India At Rs 13.45 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2024 Astor Blackstorm at a price tag of Rs 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand had previously offered a similar version of the SUV in the Indian market. The Blackstorm edition essentially gets a range of blacked-out styling cues over the standard model and remains the same on the mechanical front. While the previous Astor Blackstorm was based on the Smart trim, the new vehicle is based on the Select trim and is offered with both automatic and manual gearboxes.

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) Select MT Rs 13.45 lakh Select CVT Rs 14.46 lakh

Also Read: MG Hector, Hector Plus Snowstorm Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 21.53 Lakh



The interior gets an all-black theme with styling elements such as red AC vents

On the outside, the Astor Blackstorm sports a variety of blacked-out elements such as the grille, headlamps, front and rear bumper, alloy wheels with red front brake calipers, door garnish, side door cladding and roof rails. The vehicle also comes with Blackstorm badging on the front fenders. While the interior retains the same interior layout, it also has an all-black theme and features Tuxedo Black upholstery with red stitching. Other styling elements include red AC vents, black steering wheel and floor mats. Moreover, the Astor Blackstorm is equipped with JBL speakers, which can be installed at authorised MG dealerships across India.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model



The vehicle continues to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 109 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. The Astor Blackstorm can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.