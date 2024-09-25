Login
2024 MG Astor Blackstorm Launched In India At Rs 13.45 Lakh

The 2024 Astor Blackstorm is based on the Select variant and gets a range of blacked-out styling cues over the standard vehicle.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • MG has launched the 2024 Astor Blackstorm in India.
  • Prices range from Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 14.46 lakh.
  • Offered with both automatic and manual gearboxes.

JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2024 Astor Blackstorm at a price tag of Rs 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand had previously offered a similar version of the SUV in the Indian market. The Blackstorm edition essentially gets a range of blacked-out styling cues over the standard model and remains the same on the mechanical front.  While the previous Astor Blackstorm was based on the Smart trim, the new vehicle is based on the Select trim and is offered with both automatic and manual gearboxes. 

 

VariantPrice (Ex-Showroom) 
Select MTRs 13.45 lakh
Select CVTRs 14.46 lakh

 

Also ReadMG Hector, Hector Plus Snowstorm Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 21.53 Lakh
 2024 MG Astor Blackstorm Launched At Rs 13 44 Lakh 1

The interior gets an all-black theme with styling elements such as red AC vents

 

On the outside, the Astor Blackstorm sports a variety of blacked-out elements such as the grille, headlamps, front and rear bumper, alloy wheels with red front brake calipers, door garnish, side door cladding and roof rails. The vehicle also comes with Blackstorm badging on the front fenders. While the interior retains the same interior layout, it also has an all-black theme and features Tuxedo Black upholstery with red stitching. Other styling elements include red AC vents, black steering wheel and floor mats. Moreover, the Astor Blackstorm is equipped with JBL speakers, which can be installed at authorised MG dealerships across India.

 

Also ReadMG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model
 

The vehicle continues to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 109 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. The Astor Blackstorm can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

# MG Motors# MG Astor# MG Astor Compact SUV# MG Astor Blackstorm# MG Astor Blackstorm edition# compact SUVs# Cars# Cover Story
Research More on MG Astor

MG Astor
8.5

MG Astor

Starts at ₹ 9.98 - 17.9 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Astor Specifications
View Astor Features

