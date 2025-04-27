MG Windsor Long-Range Variant With 50 kWh Battery To Be Launched Early-May

Just over seven months after it first debuted in the Indian market, JSW MG Motor India is all set to introduce a new long-range version of the Windsor EV in May. This new version will feature a bigger battery pack and is also expected to get a wider equipment list than the outgoing variants of the vehicle. With this, MG will aim to cater to a larger base of customers, and increase the Windsor’s sales numbers, effectively pitting it against rivals such as the Tata Nexon EV 45.

Sold in overseas markets as the Wuling Cloud EV and Baojun Yunduo, the model is offered with a larger 50.6 kWh battery pack in many countries. While not confirmed, this will likely be the same battery pack that will now be offered in the new variants of the Windsor in India. The battery pack delivers a claimed range of 460 km, which for reference, is 129 km higher than the 331 km range delivered by the current 38 kWh battery pack.



While there is no information on the new features that will make it to the Windsor one can expect an ADAS suite to be part of the equipment list, as this is already offered on overseas versions of the vehicle. For reference, the list of features offered on the current model include a 15.6-inch ‘Grandview’ central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster, reclining rear seats, powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car tech.









