MG Windsor Long-Range Variant With 50 kWh Battery To Be Launched Early-May

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 India Launch SoonTata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21MG Windsor Long-Range Variant With 50 kWh Battery To Be Launched Early-MayMahindra Thar Variants Rejigged: Convertible Top Variants Discontinued 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What’s New?
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Aprilia Tuono 457 3 Reasons Eng FLotus Emira First Drive Review: Rs. 3.22 Crore For 4-Cylinder Sports Car?FIRST LOOK: 2025 BYD Atto 2 – A compact SUV based one size smaller than Atto 3 | 320-350km range
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan JukeLamborghini TemerarioKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda Kamiq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

MG Windsor Long-Range Variant With 50 kWh Battery To Be Launched Early-May

The new model will likely feature the larger 50.6 kWh battery pack that is currently offered in the Wuling Cloud EV in several markets
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Likely to be offered with an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.
  • Expected to be equipped with a 50.6 kWh battery pack.
  • To have a range of 460 km.

Just over seven months after it first debuted in the Indian market, JSW MG Motor India is all set to introduce a new long-range version of the Windsor EV in May. This new version will feature a bigger battery pack and is also expected to get a wider equipment list than the outgoing variants of the vehicle. With this, MG will aim to cater to a larger base of customers, and increase the Windsor’s sales numbers, effectively pitting it against rivals such as the Tata Nexon EV 45

 

Also ReadMG S5 EV Showcased At Bangkok Motor Show 2025: All You Need To Know About The ZS EV Successor
 

Sold in overseas markets as the Wuling Cloud EV and Baojun Yunduo, the model is offered with a larger 50.6 kWh battery pack in many countries. While not confirmed, this will likely be the same battery pack that will now be offered in the new variants of the Windsor in India. The battery pack delivers a claimed range of 460 km, which for reference, is 129 km higher than the 331 km range delivered by the current 38 kWh battery pack. 


Also Read: New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut

 

While there is no information on the new features that will make it to the Windsor one can expect an ADAS suite to be part of the equipment list, as this is already offered on overseas versions of the vehicle. For reference, the list of features offered on the current model include a 15.6-inch ‘Grandview’ central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster, reclining rear seats, powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car tech.





 

# MG Motors# MG Motor India# MG Electric Car# MG EV# MG Windsor# MG Windsor EV# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The teaser suggests that the Cyberster is likely to get cosmetic updates to the front and rear among other updates.
    2025 MG Cyberster Roadster Teased Ahead Of Shanghai Motor Show Debut
  • Boxy SUV to be the second Cyber branded model from MG following the Cyberster roadster.
    MG Cyber X SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut; Land Cruiser-Inspired SUV To Debut At Shanghai Auto Show 2025
  • Here is a look at the sales performances of carmakers for the month of March 2025 and the financial year 2024-2025.
    Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High
  • The S5 EV was unveiled late last year in China and is the successor to the MG ZS EV in global markets.
    MG S5 EV Showcased At Bangkok Motor Show 2025: All You Need To Know About The ZS EV Successor
  • The outgoing MG 4 was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023.
    New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut

Latest News

  • With the update, the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 will receive a few feature upgrades, which will include a new LCD display
    2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 India Launch Soon
  • In what will essentially be a mid-cycle facelift for the Altroz, the hatchback is expected to receive a few design revisions and additional features
    Tata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21
  • The new model will likely feature the larger 50.6 kWh battery pack that is currently offered in the Wuling Cloud EV in several markets
    MG Windsor Long-Range Variant With 50 kWh Battery To Be Launched Early-May
  • The Thar continues to be offered in two main trim levels: LX and AX (O).
    Mahindra Thar Variants Rejigged: Convertible Top Variants Discontinued
  • Royal Enfield has finally updated the Hunter 350 with new colour schemes, better features and more.
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What’s New?
  • The entry-level Royal Enfield motorcycle has been updated for the first time since its launch in August 2022.
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh
  • Royal Enfield is all set to launch the 2025 Hunter 350 tomorrow at the Hunterhood festival
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Today: What To Expect?
  • The 1.5 millionth car to be produced by the company was a Kia Carens, which is also set to receive a major update soon.
    Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units
  • Maruti has revealed that a bulk of the e-Vitara's production allocation for the first year will be for export markets.
    Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26
  • Stellantis had previously announced it would bring EVs from the Chinese carmaker to India by the end of 2024.
    Stellantis Set To Launch Leapmotor EVs In India In 2025
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG Windsor Long-Range Variant With 50 kWh Battery To Be Launched Early-May