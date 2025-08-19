Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 With Alloys Spotted On Test

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has been spotted testing in India yet again. However, this time, rather curiously, the test mule featured alloy wheels instead of the spoked wheels that we’re usually used to seeing on the Himalayan. This has sparked reports about the upcoming motorcycle being offered in two iterations- one with spoked wheels and the other with alloy wheels, much like the KTM 390 Adventure, which is already on sale here.

Expected to be launched sometime in 2026, the Himalayan 750 will be the largest, most powerful version of the popular adventure touring motorcycle. The design, teased by Royal Enfield themselves, is expected to be quite different from the currently on sale Himalayan, with a larger headlamp covered by bodywork that extends towards the fuel tank alongside noticeably larger tank shrouds. The tail section, however, is quite similar, featuring brake lights integrated into the indicator units.

The Himalayan 750 will get a long-travel USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It isn’t confirmed yet, but chances are that the Himalayan 750 will also get adjustable suspension. For braking, the motorcycle will feature a twin brake setup up front and a single disc at the rear.

The Himalayan 750 will be powered by an updated version of the current 650 parallel-twin engine, which will likely have an increased bore, in addition to a slew of changes to the internals, resulting in a displacement of close to 750 cc. While there is no information on the power figures, expect it to be in the ballpark of 50 bhp and 65 Nm. The engine is expected to be mated to a six-speed gearbox.

