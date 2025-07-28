Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Spotted Testing Again

Royal Enfield offers a broad selection of motorcycles within the 350cc to 650cc range, many of which have received gradual updates over time. In addition to its current lineup, the company’s development of a new 750cc platform is no secret. That said, the first motorcycle – that is likely to underpin it – the Continental GT 750 has been spotted on test again. It features elements such as a bikini fairing, dual front disc brakes, and a riding position consistent with cafe racer styling.

Compared to the previous test mule, minor visual changes are evident. Most notably, the engine casing and exhaust system, now finished in chrome, replace the earlier matte black treatment. Otherwise, the design and hardware seem consistent with earlier prototypes. Features such as clip-on handlebars, rear-set footpegs, and a bikini fairing with integrated indicators appear to be unchanged from before. Overall, it seems to draw inspiration from Royal Enfield’s GT Cup racing motorcycles.

The test bike rides on alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, and the instrument cluster appears to be a single-pod digital unit, possibly the same as the one used on models like the new Himalayan, Guerrilla 450, and Bear 650.

While specifications have not been confirmed, the engine in duty is an evolved version of the 648 cc parallel twin currently used in Royal Enfield 650 models. The new motor is expected to offer a performance increase over the current output of 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque.



The Continental GT 750 is expected to debut at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan. Following which, it will arrive in the Indian market in the first half of 2026.

