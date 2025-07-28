HomeNews & Reviews
Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Lauch

The Speed 400 based cafe racer will be the fifth offering to yield from Triumph’s 400cc platform.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph Thruxton 400 spotted undisguised for the first time
  • Spotted model is finished in red and silver horizontal stripes
  • To remain the same under the skin

Triumph’s current 400 cc lineup in India comprises the Scrambler 400 X, the 400 XC, and the Speed 400, along with a more affordable variant of the Speed 400 known as the Speed T4. This lineup is soon going to expand as a cafe racer based on the Speed 400 platform – likely to be called the Thruxton 400 – has been spotted in India in production-ready form. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
 triumph thruxton 400 spotted undisguised 1
The Thruxton 400 was initially spotted in India in December 2024, although in a completely camouflaged state. The latest images reveal a version finished in red paint scheme, accented with silver stripes running across the fuel tank and front fairing. Visually, the motorcycle takes clear inspiration from the discontinued Speed Triple 1200 RR, incorporating a half-fairing and clip-on handlebars for a classic café racer silhouette. 

 

The latest images further display bar-end mirrors and a sculpted fuel tank, while earlier spy shots have already confirmed the presence of a classic round headlamp. At the rear, the Thruxton 400 keeps things simple, featuring a compact tail-light and a body-coloured rear cowl which appears to be removable for the addition of a pillion seat, especially since the bike is also equipped with grab rails. Additionally, it is expected to share the same digital-analogue instrument cluster as the Speed 400.  

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Review: Style Over Substance

 triumph thruxton 400 spotted undisguised 2
It remains unclear what moniker Triumph will choose for this new cafe racer model. However, it will feature the same 398 cc TR-Series engine found in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Although there could be adjustments to the gear ratios to better suit the riding style. Otherwise, the engine puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. 


The Speed 400-based cafe racer is expected to launch later this year, and as far as its prices are concerned, it is likely to slot between the Speed 400, which is currently priced at Rs 2.46 lakh, and the Scrambler 400 X, available at Rs 2.67 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). 

 

Image source
 

# Triumph Thruxton 400# Triumph Thruxton 400 images# Triumph Speed 400 Cafe Racer# Triumph Speed 400# Speed 400 Cafe Racer# Cafe Racer# Upcoming Triumph motorcycle# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

