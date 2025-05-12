Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched a higher-spec variant of its made-in-India 400 cc scrambler. The new Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is priced at Rs. 2,94,147 (Ex-showroom) and gets some additional kit compared to the Scrambler 400 X, including cross-spoke tubeless wheels, new colours and gets a Rs. 27,000 price hike over the Scrambler 400 X, which is priced at Rs. 2.67 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Scrambler 400 XC also gets engine and sump guard as standard, a higher fender, windscreen and tank pads. It’s offered in three new colours – Racing Yellow, Storm Grey and Vanilla White.

“The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC enriches our Modern Classic family in India alongside the much-loved Scrambler & Speed range. This new machine is a potent blend of Triumph’s iconic Scrambler DNA, drawing inspiration from over 75 years of Triumph’s Scrambler heritage, and a commitment to category-leading performance and finish. From its rugged design cues echoing our Scrambler 900 and 1200 to its agile handling and genuine adventure capability, the Scrambler 400 XC is built to inspire riders of all backgrounds to embrace the open road and beyond,” said Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Mechanically, the Scrambler 400 XC remains identical to the 400 X and shares the same 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which puts out 39.45 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The chassis as well as suspension units are also shared between both the Scrambler 400 X and Scrambler 400 XC. The wheel sizes of the Scrambler 400 XC remain the same, employing a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination, and suspension travel is also the same at 150 mm.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is offered with 16,000 km service intervals, a 5-year standard warranty and one-year roadside assistance. Customers can also opt for extended warranty plans of up to 10 years and choose from periodic, comprehensive or part annual maintenance contract (AMC) packages. Additionally, customers can choose from over 20 new Scrambler accessories to further customise their Scrambler 400 XC motorcycles. The new Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is available across all Triumph showrooms in India.