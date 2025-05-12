Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
BMW M5 Review: It’s Got A Split Personality2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed Ahead Of May 22 Launch; 5 Trim Levels ConfirmedMaruti Suzuki Brezza, Swift, Wagon R And More Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In May 2025Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 LakhVolkswagen Tayron Spotted Testing In India
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
BMW M5 Review | Still A Super Saloon? | How's This 727bhp Sedan To Live With?BMW M5 Review | Still A Super Saloon? | How's This 727bhp Sedan To Live With?2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: Form And Function | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerKia Carens Clavis
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh

The Scrambler 400 XC gets cross-spoke tubeless wheels, three new colours and additional engine protection.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 12, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph Scrambler 400 XC gets cross-spoke tubeless wheels
  • Standard protection, new colours introduced
  • Same engine, chassis and suspension as Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Motorcycles has launched a higher-spec variant of its made-in-India 400 cc scrambler. The new Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is priced at Rs. 2,94,147 (Ex-showroom) and gets some additional kit compared to the Scrambler 400 X, including cross-spoke tubeless wheels, new colours and gets a Rs. 27,000 price hike over the Scrambler 400 X, which is priced at Rs. 2.67 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Scrambler 400 XC also gets engine and sump guard as standard, a higher fender, windscreen and tank pads. It’s offered in three new colours – Racing Yellow, Storm Grey and Vanilla White.

 

undefined

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Teased Ahead Of Launch

2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC m2

“The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC enriches our Modern Classic family in India alongside the much-loved Scrambler & Speed range. This new machine is a potent blend of Triumph’s iconic Scrambler DNA, drawing inspiration from over 75 years of Triumph’s Scrambler heritage, and a commitment to category-leading performance and finish. From its rugged design cues echoing our Scrambler 900 and 1200 to its agile handling and genuine adventure capability, the Scrambler 400 XC is built to inspire riders of all backgrounds to embrace the open road and beyond,” said Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With 10-Year Warranty

 

2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC m3

Mechanically, the Scrambler 400 XC remains identical to the 400 X and shares the same 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which puts out 39.45 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The chassis as well as suspension units are also shared between both the Scrambler 400 X and Scrambler 400 XC.  The wheel sizes of the Scrambler 400 XC remain the same, employing a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination, and suspension travel is also the same at 150 mm.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review

 

Scrambler400 XC MY 26 4

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is offered with 16,000 km service intervals, a 5-year standard warranty and one-year roadside assistance. Customers can also opt for extended warranty plans of up to 10 years and choose from periodic, comprehensive or part annual maintenance contract (AMC) packages. Additionally, customers can choose from over 20 new Scrambler accessories to further customise their Scrambler 400 XC motorcycles. The new Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is available across all Triumph showrooms in India.

# 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC# Scrambler 400 XC# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest News

  • The facelifted Altroz gets a refreshed design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed Ahead Of May 22 Launch; 5 Trim Levels Confirmed
  • Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of Arena cars for the month.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Swift, Wagon R And More Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In May 2025
  • The Scrambler 400 XC gets cross-spoke tubeless wheels, three new colours and additional engine protection.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
  • The Tayron made its global debut in 2024 and will sit above the Tiguan R Line in Volkswagen’s India portfolio.
    Volkswagen Tayron Spotted Testing In India
  • The company has said that it has decided to postpone the launch of the updated Yezdi Adventure which was scheduled to be launched on May 15, 2025.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch Postponed Till June 2025
  • The Kia Carens Clavis is essentially the facelifted version of the Carens.
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis To Launch In India On May 23
  • The Premium (O) trim, priced at Rs 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom), is available solely with a manual transmission.
    Kia Carens Range Now Limited To Single Variant With Manual Gearbox
  • The XUV700 can now be only had with a three-row layout in 6- or 7-seat configurations.
    Mahindra XUV700 5-Seat Variants Discontinued In India
  • Triumph is all set to launch a new variant of its Scrambler 400 X in India, with the main difference being the addition of cross-spoke wheels.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • Improved aerodynamics and a marginally larger battery see the facelifted Enyaq RS siblings offer over 560 km of range; DC Fast charging speeds have been bumped up to 185 kW.
    Skoda Enyaq RS, Enyaq Coupe RS Facelift Debut With Improved Range, Faster Charging