Special Feature: Skoda Kylaq – A Proper Smile, A Proper Automatic

There’s that smile we all fake sometimes. You know the one: at a dinner you didn’t want to be at, or while listening to yet another “quick update” call that drags on. But a real smile? That’s hard to fake. And that’s exactly what a Skoda Kylaq can manage to pull out of us, each time we get behind its wheel.

Upright, compact, and properly SUV-ish, that's the Skoda Kylaq for you

Part of it is the way it looks: upright, compact, and properly SUV-ish. But what can truly win you over is what you don’t usually see in spec sheets or brochure headlines: the way this car moves. The Kylaq runs a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic. No CVT. No AMT. A proper torque converter. And within five minutes behind the wheel, you will see how it starts to matter.

The Kylaq gets a proper torque converter automatic - No CVT. No AMT.

The shifts are definitive yet unhurried. There’s none of the hesitation you sometimes get with certain other types of automatics. Crawl in traffic and the car doesn’t heave. Press the throttle and there’s a clean, confident pull. This isn't a gearbox that second-guesses you — it just does the job without fuss. And that, more than any gimmick or oversized touchscreen, makes driving the Kylaq genuinely relaxing.

The Kylaq's automatic offers a more natural power delivery

Torque converters have quietly made a comeback in recent years — and for good reason. They feel more natural in how they deliver power, and when tuned right (like here), they offer a balance of comfort and response that’s hard to beat in everyday use. Especially in our kind of traffic conditions.

The Kylaq shares its platform with the bigger Kushaq, and performance is familiar

Of course, the Kylaq is more than just a gearbox. It shares its platform with the bigger Kushaq, and that shows. It’s easy to place in tight spaces, the ride is composed even on broken patches, and there’s enough space inside for five to travel comfortably. Features? The basics are all there — 10-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, and more in the form of ventilated and powered front seats and an electric sunroof. But again, the headline isn’t about features — it’s about how they make you feel.

It's also feature-packed with 10-inch touchscreen, ventilated and powered front seats and an electric sunroof.

And Skoda has managed to balance it with not just the Kylaq. The entire AT range follows the same logic. There is a torque converter for the 1.0-litre models like the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq. Then there are dual-clutch (DSG) transmissions for the 1.5 TSI variants and the flagship Kodiaq. It’s thoughtfully paired to engine output so that it delivers the right blend of driveability and refinement.

Skoda’s approach with it's automatic cars is simple yet sophisticated

In a world full of spec-chasing and tech overload, Skoda’s approach is refreshingly simple yet sophisticated. Get the fundamentals right. Choose the right gearbox. Tune it well. And let the cars do the talking.