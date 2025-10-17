Skoda Auto India has launched the latest iteration of the Octavia RS in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 49.99 lakh. Bookings for the performance sedan – limited to just 100 units – opened on October 6, and every single one has already been sold out. Interestingly, the Octavia RS undercuts the Volkswagen Golf GTI by almost Rs 1 lakh. For those who managed to reserve it, deliveries are slated to commence on November 6.

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Skoda Kylaq Prices To Be Slashed By Up To Rs 1.19 Lakh From Sept 22

Powering the hot sedan is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG) transmission. Skoda claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.

While the overall silhouette remains true to the regular Octavia, the RS variant stands out with a number of visual changes. These include a blacked-out butterfly grille, matrix LED headlamps with updated DRLs, revised front air intakes, and the two-dimensional Skoda and RS emblems.

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!

The Octavia RS for India is offered in a single fully loaded trim. There are five exterior colour options, including Mamba Green, Race Blue, Velvet Red, Magic Black, and Candy White. The car rolls on 19-inch ‘Elias’ anthracite alloy wheels.

On the features front, the Octavia RS is equipped with an ADAS suite, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Assist, and Intelligent Park Assist. Safety features comprise 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a Head-Up Display, and stability and traction control systems. Other highlights include a Canton 675W 11-speaker sound system with subwoofer and an electrically operated boot.

The Skoda Octavia RS finds itself in a unique niche in the Indian market. Its closest rival remains the Volkswagen Golf GTI, while other offerings from BMW and Audi deliver comparable performance but at higher price points.