2025 Harley-Davidson X440 T, X440 S and X440 Vivid: Lineup Explained

Harley-Davidson has updated the X440 lineup for 2025 by discontinuing the earlier Denim (base) variant and repositioning the former mid-spec trim (Vivid) as the new entry point. Alongside this, the company has added a new model at the top of the range, the X440 T, while making only minor feature updates to the remaining trims and reducing prices.

The 2025 X440 range now consists of the X440 Vivid, X440 S, and the newly introduced X440 T. Powering all three is the same 440cc air/oil-cooled engine, which makes 27 bhp and 38 Nm. Here is a breakdown of what each model has to offer.

Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid

Ex-showroom price: Rs 2.35 lakh

The X440 Vivid now sits as the base variant and is priced at Rs 2.35 lakh, following a Rs 25,000 reduction from earlier pricing. In the updated lineup, it replaces the previously offered Denim trim. The X440 Vivid is equipped with cast alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, which differ from the spoke wheels and tube tyres provided on the discontinued Denim trim. It also comes with a 3D tank logo.

On the feature front, Bluetooth connectivity has been added to the Vivid, which was not offered before. This opens the door for a suite of smartphone connectivity functions. The Vivid is offered in four colours: Red, Silver, Mustard, and Dark Silver.

Harley-Davidson X440 S

Ex-showroom price: Rs 2.55 lakh

The mid-spec X440 S is now priced at Rs 2.55 lakh, which marks a reduction of Rs 24,600. Compared to the Vivid, it adds diamond-cut alloy wheels and machined finishes on the engine cooling fins. Visual changes remain limited to paint schemes, and the X440 S is available in Baja Orange and Matte Black.

Harley-Davidson X440 T

Ex-showroom price: Rs 2.79 lakh

The X440 T is the newly introduced model and is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh. In comparison to the X440 S, the T gets a series of updates. The model receives a new rear subframe and a revised tail section, with integrated grab handles for the pillion. It also adopts bar-end mirrors, new graphics; meanwhile, the colour palette for this model entails: Blue, Red, White, and Black. Interestingly, the T gets sticker-type graphics instead of the 3D badge like other X440 models.

As for features, the X440 T introduces several electronic features not available in the rest of the lineup. These include ride-by-wire, two ride modes (Road and Rain), switchable ABS, switchable rear traction control, and Panic Braking Alert. These updates distinguish the T variant within the 2025 lineup, while the engine and other mechanical components remain unchanged from the other trims.