Inter-State Vehicle Transfers May Soon Not Require An NOC

In case you’re planning to shift the registration of your vehicle from one state/Union territory to another, the process might end up being simpler than you think. The Union Govt is actively considering scrapping the requirement of a physical no objection certificate which currently is mandatory to facilitate such transfers. This will result in the entire process becoming less cumbersome, faster and more cost effective.

According to a report, a high-level committee setup by Niti Aayog has recommended a new auto-generated clearance system for enabling inter-state vehicle transfers. At present the owner of the vehicle has to obtain a no objection certificate from the Regional transport office (RTO) where the vehicle is registered and submit it to the new RTO under whose jurisdiction the vehicle has to be transferred. This is to ensure that all pending challans or other dues are cleared before the transfer takes place.

The committee was of the view that the Parivahan portal now connects most RTOs across the country and vehicle records are being stored digitally in the Vahan database which will eventually reduce the need for obtaining a physical NOC. The proposal is now under the purview of Union Road, Transport and Highway ministry and may see the light of the day in the near future.